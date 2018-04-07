Tiffany Haddish Accuses Jimmy Fallon Of Biting Beyonce: ‘It Was You’

Mystery solved….kinda! Tiffany Haddish finally spoke out on who it was that bit Beyoncé, telling Jimmy Fallon on the ‘Tonight Show’ that ‘It was you.’

Tiffany Haddish is allegedly bound by a non-disclosure agreement from naming who bit Beyoncé at a JAY-Z concert after party, but she finally threw out a name on The Tonight Show. Host Jimmy Fallon asked her point-blank who it was and after staring intently into his eyes for a second, Tiff shot back “It was you!” Jimmy was slightly taken aback at first, but the laid into the role of Beyoncé biter with relish saying “I did. I did bite Beyoncé!” Well, it was a nice try on the host’s part to at least go there with the question, even though Tiff has said that “NDA’s are real” and has quit talking about the crazy incident.

The Girls Trip actress told GQ in a March 26 profile that an actress she couldn’t name bit Beyoncé in the face and that she wanted to fight the woman for doing such an unthinkable act. It happened at an after party following JAY-Z’s Dec. 2017 concert at LA’s The Forum. Tiff said that towards the end of the party. “Beyoncé’s at the bar, so I said to Beyoncé, ‘Did she really bite you?’ She was like, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘She gonna get her ass beat tonight.’ She was like, ‘Tiffany, no. Don’t do that. That bitch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The bitch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill.” Actress Sanaa Lathan, 46, was widely accused of being the biter but denied laying teeth on Bey.

One thing Tiffany did spill is that she really did share an elevator ride with Brad Pitt, 54, where they agreed to hook up in a year if they were both still single. She told the story initially to Kelly Ripa, 47, for the Live! With Kelly and Ryan post-Oscars show and many people thought she was joking. It turns out she really did hop in an elevator with him at a pre-Oscars bash and that’s where the naughty offer came up. However, once she found out he has six kids with Angelina Jolie, 42, she’s no longer interested in the offer. “I did some research. He’s got a gang of kids and I can’t do that. I want to be baby mama number one,” she laughed.