‘SNL’: Donald Trump Finally Admits At Press Conference: ‘I Don’t Care About America’

OMG! Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump is back again as President Donald Trump and this time he’s claiming he’s tougher on Russia than anyone — including Adolf Hitler. Watch!

Saturday Night Live‘s first new episode in weeks began with another gut-busting sketch taking pot shots at the President Donald Trump, 71, and his stranger-than-fiction White House! In it Alec Baldwin, 60, recreated Trump’s press conference with the leaders from the Baltic countries but in no time, it went right off the rails! “First up, congratulations to Vladimir Putin. He won a great, great very transparent Russian election. Great job, Putin. Even though no one’s been tougher on Russia than I am, including Hitler.” Wow.

When asked why he’s sending the National Guard to the border, he answered, “Look we have to protect our border. Mexico is sending caravans full of immigrants toward us. And I’ve seen these caravans. Truck after truck barreling across the desert. The trucks are covered in metal and spikes. There’s a guy in front just wailing away on an electric guitar.” When told that he’s describing the film Mad Max: Fury Road, he commented, “That’s right! They are some Mad Maxicans.” Later he simply throws up his hands and admits to those assembled,”Here’s the thing that nobody is willing to say but I’m going to say it, I don’t care about America.” Yikes.

As diehard fans know, few topics have been more common on the sketch comedy show in recent days than attacks on Trump and his family’s eye-brow raising behavior. Take for instance John Goodman‘s incredible visit to SNL on March 17 where he took on Secretary of State Rex Tillerson immediately after he was fired. The sketch was an episode of Anderson Cooper 360 and Tillerson had showed up to discuss his abrupt departure from the administration. He was visibly upset during the sketch, even shaking while taking a sip of water. When asked if he’s okay, he answered: “It’s just crazy how one day your the CEO of Exxon, a $50 billion company. And the next day you get fired by a man who used to sell steaks in the mail.” Then he broke the glass in his hand!

And let’s not forget the reliably hilarious latest visit from Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump on March 11! Okay, it wasn’t really them but Mikey Day and Alex Moffat’s impressions are always incredible. This time the pair came on Weekend Update to address the allegations of an affair between their father and porn star Stormy Daniels. While speaking with co-host Colin Jost, Don Jr. said, “Our father has a name for you liberals in the media.” And then Eric blurts out, “goddamn Jews!” Later, the eldest son addressed the cheating allegations head on. “That’s what’s so ridiculous about the claims of this adult film star. She and my father never had a relationship.” Then Eric added: “They just wrestled in bed!” Love it!