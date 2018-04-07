Paris Jackson Gets Flirty With Chris Brown In Plunging Mini At Her 20th Birthday Party

Paris Jackson got super cozy with Chris Brown when she excitingly celebrated her 20th birthday on Apr. 6 with an epic party that included tons of incredible celebs. See the eye-catching photos of the wild night here!

Paris Jackson chose to celebrate her 20th birthday with a massive party full of Hollywood royalty at Hyde in West Hollywood on Apr. 6 and the night brought out some pretty amazing photos, including one very cozy one with Chris Brown! Chris and the daughter of Michael Jackson held onto each other tightly while putting their faces together and making funny expressions for the adorable pic and we can’t help but wonder if they’re a love story waiting to happen! With how comfortable they seem around each other, we wouldn’t be surprised if there was a little more than friendship going on behind the scenes but, of course, we’re just speculating right now! See the flirty pic of Paris and Chris here! Paris looked absolutely gorgeous at the bash in a pink, purple and green floral print dress with a plunging neckline and white heeled boots.

In addition to Chris, Paris was joined by other high profile guests such as Paris Hilton, Rick & Kathy Hilton, The Hills star Frankie Delagado, Ashlee Simpson and her husband, Evan Ross, and even her brother Prince Jackson. The blue-eyed beauty seemed to be having the time of her life during the fun festivities and couldn’t help but smile in almost every photo from the night while posing and enjoying a massive birthday cake.

In addition to her extravagant birthday party, Paris recently made headlines for a different cozy outing. She was seen smooching Cara Delevingne, 25, while out on what looked like a double date with her godfather Macaulay Culkin, 37, and his girlfriend, Brenda Song, 30. Cara’s been open about being bisexual before and Paris seems to embrace whomever she loves so the two have been sparking romance rumors for a while. We guess we’ll just have to wait and see whether or not Paris is with Cara or has her eye on Chris but it’s good to see the young star often enjoying herself with close friends and family by her side!

We hope Paris has the best year yet!