Miranda Lambert & Anderson East Split After 2 Years — What Went Wrong?

Oh no! Miranda Lambert and Anderson East reportedly broke up after 2 years of dating. Here’s what we know so far about the heartbreaking split.

Are any celeb couples safe anymore? Miranda Lambert and Anderson East have reportedly split up after two years of dating. “They have spent a lot of time apart, but potentially could end up back together. The love is still there,” a source close to the country singer told Us Weekly. It’s been a rough week for love. This heartbreaking news comes just a little over a week before the 34-year-old “Vice” singer is set to take the stage and perform at the Academy Of Country Music Awards on April 15.

Miranda previously hinted at the breakup while speaking about how her own experiences with heartbreak impacts her music. “I make it my mission every single time I step on the stage that no matter what, no matter where I am, I want to make you feel everything you could possibly feel. I want you to feel sad, mad, happy and nostalgic and really pissed sometimes. That’s my favorite,” the songstress said during a concert in Knoxville last month, according to Knox News. “And part of feelings is also heartbreak unfortunately, but fortunately for me, I can use it for my art or whatever. I like to write sad songs. I like to listen to sad songs, so I want to sing y’all one.” She followed up her speech by performing her hit song, “Tin Man,” which is an emotional track about heartbreak.

HollywoodLife has reached out to Miranda’s rep for comment.