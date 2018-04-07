19 Cutest Photos Of Blake Shelton With Gwen Stefani’s Kids That Prove He’d Be The Best Stepdad

Blake Shelton doesn’t have any kids of his own, but he’s stepped into the stepdad role for Gwen Stefani’s three boys like a pro! See his cutest photos with Kingston, Zuma and Apollo here!

Gwen Stefani is the proud mom of three sons, Kingston Rossdale, 11, Zuma Rossdale, 9, and Apollo Rossdale, 4, who she shares with her ex, Gavin Rossdale. The exes agreed to a 50/50 joint custody agreement when they finalized their divorce in 2016, but when we see the children in public, it’s often with Gwen and her boyfriend, Blake Shelton. Despite never having any babies of his own, Blake has proven to be the perfect father for his girlfriend’s kids, and we’ve rounded up some of the most adorable pics of him bonding with Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.

The boys have taken quite a liking to Blake, and have taken several trips to his home in Oklahoma, where he’s taught them all his country ways. From fishing, to trekking through the mud and so much more, the kids always seem so happy when they’re spending time with Blake. Of course, Gwen has also brought them to many of his concerts, and shared social media videos of them rocking out backstage. Too cute! Gwen and Blake aren’t married or even engaged, but Blake definitely acts like a stepfather to the boys and treats them like his own when they’re together.

“It’s so fun,” Blake admitted last month, while discussing his relationship with the boys. “At this point in my life, I kind of had put [children] as like, ‘Well that wasn’t meant to be.’ And then all of a sudden, it happens one way or another, and it’s like, ‘Wow, I missed out on a lot.'”

