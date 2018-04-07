So hot! Bella Thorne showed some skin for a new insanely sexy photo shoot to promote her clothing line! See the pic right here!

Boy, Bella Thorne definitely knows how to get our attention! And now she’s using her crazy-good looks to promote her new clothing line in the best way possible! The 20-year-old stunner posed in a cut-off white tee emblazoned with the words “I’m cute” to shine a light on Filthy Fangs, her colorful brand and their wares! Of course, we couldn’t help noticing her insane abs as she rocked bikini-style pink undies while showcasing her long, fiery red locks! So amazing!

Although Filthy Fangs’ inventory is fairly limited at the moment, including graphic tees, mugs and lighters, we suspect it’s going to be growing fast! And the brand’s aesthetic definitely looks like something Bella would dream up! Almost all the apparel is black with neon lettering and imagery, which is giving us serious raver vibes — in a good way! The company’s Instagram account is labeled Filthy Fangs Records, which has us hoping Bella will be releasing music through her new label as well!

Our collection is out @ffrecords link in bio A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Apr 6, 2018 at 11:36am PDT

This is hardly the first time Bella has flaunted her incredible figure for her fans to obsess over! Like her clothing line, she loves adding some serious edge to her look as often as possible! That might include a bold red lip, some amazing makeup or skimpy evening gown — and her fandom eats it up! It’s only natural that she’d take the next step by creating fun clothes that she and her followers will enjoy! Bella is already taking over Hollywood! Now, we think it’s a safe bet she could conquer the fashion world as well!