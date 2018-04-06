Hide your kids, hide your wives — zombie raccoons have infested Ohio! Youngstown residents are freaked tf out by these animals and want answers. Find out what’s causing their strange behavior!

More than a dozen people in Youngstown, Ohio have reported to authorities an infestation of so-called “zombie raccoons.”. WTF? The wily, primarily nocturnal vermin are coming out during daylight, standing up on their hind legs and walking around baring their teeth, according to the understandably frightened witnesses. The raccoons then fall over backward and stop moving. Local police have responded to 14 reports so far and euthanized the animals.

Okay, so there’s no need for people to fear for their lives. The raccoons didn’t exactly contract some super virus and become the furry walking dead, wandering the streets of Youngstown with a taste for human brains. But there is something wrong with the little trash bandits. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources confirms the raccoons are not zombies and not rabid, but most likely have a disease called distemper.

Distemper is not transmissible to humans, but it is dangerous, as it can be spread to dogs who come in contact with the infected raccoons. Youngstown residents need to keep their doggos and puppers safe and at their sides, as distemper can kill them. Dogs that survive distemper infection often have permanent nervous system damage. Raccoons with distemper will likely all have to be euthanized.

Youngstown: if you believe your dog has contracted distemper from one of these infected little B-movie monsters, look for these symptoms, as provided by the American Veterinary Medical Association:

“Initially, infected dogs will develop watery to pus-like discharge from their eyes. They then develop fever, nasal discharge, coughing, lethargy, reduced appetite, and vomiting. As the virus attacks the nervous system, infected dogs develop circling behavior, head tilt, muscle twitches, convulsions with jaw chewing movements and salivation (‘chewing gum fits’), seizures, and partial or complete paralysis. The virus may also cause the footpads to thicken and harden, leading to its nickname ‘hard pad disease.’