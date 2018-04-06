WrestleMania 34 Predictions: Here’s Who We Think Will Leave WWE’s Big Night With A Win

It’s going to be the greatest night in WWE history and two of the biggest sports entertainment nerds predict who will have their hand raised in victory at WrestleMania 34!

In front of a packed Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, WrestleMania 34 looks to be the most stacked events in WWE history. Ahead of the April 8 extravaganza, we here at Hollywood Life think we’re smart enough to pick the Superstars who will have the ultimate “WrestleMania moment.” Check out our predictions below.

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali

Jason: As like last time, Russ, I have not seen your predictions ahead of time. I came out on top at the Rumble and the results will be the same here. Now, the match. 205 Live is realigning itself and the Cruiserweight Division as the place where the young, fast and flippy guys do all the fast and flippy stuff. I wouldn’t be upset if either won, but I’m picking Mustafa Ali here.

[Note from Jason: Russ didn’t include a winner here and judging by the Cruiserweight match being on the pre-show yet again, he’s shown it the same level of attention the WWE thinks it deserves.]

WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

Russ: This match is going to be very important for the women’s division and I think it will also further the feud between Sasha Banks and Bayley. Either they will be the last two in the match, they will eliminate each other or whoever becomes the heel will eliminate the other and ruin the friendship between the two forever. That will be a main focus of the match. But they could also make someone in this match because Bayley and Sasha Banks don’t need the shine from winning this match that someone else could use.

Would it be cool to have Carmella add some hardware to her Miss Money in the Bank briefcase, maybe… But whoever wins this match needs to be able to step up against either Nia Jax or Asuka coming down the line. This one is difficult because it could go anywhere but I am going to say that Bayley and Sasha are the last two and they eliminate each other at the same time. Kind of like the Royal Rumble with Lex Luger and Bret Hart back in the day. Then they have a match on the following nights RAW to determine the winner. Unless of course James Ellsworth returns to the WWE then all bets are off! Winner: Sasha Banks & Bayley

Jason: I figure Asuka’s going over to SmackDown! where she’ll plow through the other side of the WWE Women’s division. What better way to establish a No. 1 contender for the Raw Women’s championship than by winning the inaugural WMWBR? Between Sasha Banks and Bayley, I flipped a coin. It came up Bayley.

André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Russ: This now is the match that is won by someone who surprises us all. How cool would it be if Curt Hawkins finally won and started a winning streak at the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. I think the fans would eat it up but I also think another surprise will happen. And I have gone back and forth with this but I am going to pick a returning Rey Mysterio Jr. as your winner. He is coming back from an injury and a battle royal can protect him till he has to do a couple 619’s at the end to win the match. And I think it would be cool that a man like Rey who has proven so much in the industry as a smaller performer in a land of giants would then win a battle royal dedicated to one of the biggest men to ever live. Winner: Rey Mysterio Jr.

Jason: After Mojo Rawley failed to catch fire and Baron Corbin landed with a thud, winning the AMBR seems to be less an accomplishment and more of a curse. However, if there’s anyone who can really awaken the potential of a victory here is “Woken” Matt Hardy. I expect him to “delete” the competition and look forward to what he does with the trophy afterward.

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

Cesaro and Sheamus (c) vs. Braun Strowman and TBD

Russ: I picked the person who I thought would be in this match to tag with Braun to win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal so I think I now have to pick a returning Big Show to join Braun in this match. It will look like we will have new champs but it will be all a ruse on Big Show’s part to get his revenge on Braun who took him out months ago. It will start a new feud and will keep The Bar as champs. Winner: The Bar

Jason: We get extra points for picking Braun’s partner, right? While there have been suggestions that Neville could come back from his self-imposed exile, I’m going to use Hollywood Life’s own SCOOP to help make my pick. I see The Big Show coming back to create the largest tag team in the WWE today (sorry, Bludgeon Brothers). Does Show help Strowman win the titles? Yep. I don’t think Strowman goes directly into a feud with the Universal champ after WrestleMania, so he and Show hold onto the titles for a couple weeks.

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship

The Usos (Jey and Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, and/or Xavier Woods) vs. The Bludgeon Brothers (Harper and Rowan)

Russ: They have been really trying to get The Bludgeon Brothers to be an unstoppable force as of late but I think it is a diversion to add to the match because rumor has it that it might end up being a TLC match. And if that is the case, they need a couple more bodies to take some massive bumps. Don’t get me wrong, The Bludgeon Brothers are great talents and have a lot of upside but they are not winning this match. It just adds a different feel to the match because we have seen some spectacular matches between The Usos and The New Day and its obvious the WWE wants to mix things up a little bit and large sledgehammers should do the trick. I really think this will be an awesome match and everyone will deliver. And I think The Usos in their first main show appearance at WrestleMania are going to retain the titles. After everyone beats the daylights out of each other and goes through Tables, Ladders and Chairs it will be busted up by Jimmy or Jey Uso taking a dive off the top rope to retain the titles proving that The Usos are one of the greatest tag teams out there today. Winners: The Usos

Jason: I’ve been a fan of Harper for years. I would love to see him and Rowan win the titles at WrestleMania. I don’t think it happens. I think that despite the odds being against them, The Usos retain. Winners: The Usos.

WWE Intercontinental Championship

The Miz (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor

Russ: I love The Miz. He is all sorts of great and I want him to win this match. Finn Balor needs the victory and Seth Rollins has been busting his butt to get back in the thick of things so it would not surprise me if he won the match. It will be action packed to say the least. I would love The Miz to win because he has elevated the title up so much and he has to break the record. But I think that will be for another time. I think somehow Finn will sneak out a victory on this one. The Miz will deserve a rematch and Seth Rollins will prove himself for a rematch as well extending the feud. Winner: Finn Balor

Jason: The Miz defeated John Cena in the main event of a WrestleMania and no one remembers it (WrestleMania 27, fyi.) Yet, he’s been surgically attached to the Intercontinental title forever. I think Miz needs at least one more run as a main event heel. Just like in the WWE/WWF of old, the IC Champ needs to drop the strap before moving on up. Expect Finn Balor to leave the Mercedez-Benz Superdome with the belt around his waist. Winner: Finn Balor

WWE United States Championship

Randy Orton (c) vs. Bobby Roode vs. Jinder Mahal vs. Rusev

Russ: If this is the first match on the main card and they don’t give it to Rusev, especially on Happy Rusev Day! That would be a travesty! But if it is on any other part of the show then Randy Orton will keep the title. This match lends itself to doing anything and everything but I think its only a two person race here. We are going to see plenty of RKO’s out of nowhere and the most obvious result would be for Randy getting the pin over Jinder but I think they will get the audience worked up and have him actually pin Rusev after a RKO out of nowhere. This will get people riled up but as most shows go, you can’t always get what you want, especially at WrestleMania. Winner: Randy Orton

Jason: Happy Rusev Day. That’s all I can really say here. Jinder Mahal is dull. Bobby Roode needs something better to do. Randy Orton is just there. Athletically, this should be a wonderful match as all men bring something different to the match. I’m just emotionally checked out here. Winner: Rusev

WWE Raw Women’s Championship

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Nia Jax

Russ: The feel good moment would be Nia Jax winning this match since Alexa Bliss has been bombarding her with insult after insult along with her friend Mickie James for weeks. Nia needs redemption and I feel that Nia needs to beat Alexa in record time. I love Alexa and all that she has done for the Women’s division but she needs to get hers in this match and with a dominant win by Nia is the only way I think this should occur. Would I be disappointed if Alexa and Mickie get their licks in, definitely not but the better idea would be a quick and dominant win from Nia. She needs that moment to move forward as an unstoppable champion. Winner: Nia Jax

Jason: This is where having Bayley win the WMWBR helps. If Alexa evades Nia’s wrath, then the petulant, Mean Girls-type heel still has a babyface challenger waiting for her. If Nia gets her revenge on her ex-friend, then it becomes a “David Vs. Goliath” type of match for Bayley. I see some kind of shenanigans leading to Alexa retaining, but Nia getting some kind of feel-good victory afterwards. Winner: Alexa

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Asuka

Russ: They want to steal the show and based on what point they put this on the card it possibly could. I feel they will go back and forth till they can’t really go any more and have handfuls of ‘This Is Awesome’ chants. Once we get towards the end of the match I feel Carmella will head to the ring and cash in her Miss Money in the Bank briefcase making the match a three way match. This will allow near falls to happen and a little more excitement. But Asuka will end up tapping out Carmella giving her the win to remain undefeated and Charlotte could say that she got screwed and it would extend this feud if they end up on the same show in a Superstar Shakeup down the line. It adds to everyone and their stories moving forward and that is exactly what we want to see. A continuation of the feuds is more important to end it that night. Winner: Asuka

Jason: Asuka. I should have picked her for the Royal Rumble match back in January. I wont’ make that mistake here. She enters WrestleMania undefeated and she leaves the WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion. Winner: Asuka

Mixed tag team match

Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey vs. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

Russ: I haven’t liked what Ronda has been doing on WWE TV as of yet. It feels like she doesn’t get it just yet. But I think back on when Mark Henry began his career in the WWE. I hated it. But now he is a WWE Hall of Famer and has got my respect for being one of the best big men in WWE’s history. So things can change and I hope it starts at WrestleMania. As much as I would want Stephanie McMahon and Triple H to win this match its going to be Ronda who will be protected for most of the match on the apron but I think that she will make it in the ring briefly and make Stephanie tap which will lead to Stephanie making Ronda Rousey’s life hell in the weeks to come. Winner: Ronda Rousey & Kurt Angle

Jason: Would you have Ronda Rousey lose her first match? No. A lot of the marquee matches have this “foregone conclusion” feel to it, but it still will be interesting to watch. If this was later in Ronda’s career, I would hypothesize that she would turn on Kurt and align with the McMahon-Helmseys. It’s too soon for that. Expect her to make Steph tap. Winner: Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle

Tag team match

Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

Russ: This will be one of the biggest pops in WWE history when Daniel Bryan returns to the WWE ring but it is not going to end as Daniel expects. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are fighting for their jobs back on Smackdown Live! and for weeks the story has been Shane McMahon screwing over Kevin and Sami time and time again. But can you ever trust a McMahon? I feel Shane will turn on Daniel, get Kevin and Sami their job back and then fire him as GM on Smackdown Live! Then the ultimate underdog Daniel Bryan will have instant feuds with three people leaving WrestleMania and Daniel doesn’t lose anything from losing because everyone loves him anyways. Its all about the continuation of angles, and with Daniel Bryan losing his return match based on Shane-anigans is going to be what will happen in this match. Daniel Bryan has no chance to come out of this match with a win. Winner: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

Jason: Do you end the match with 60k+ fans chanting “YES! YES! YES!” or do you do something interesting? In Daniel Bryan’s first match since retiring in 2016, arguably one of the most popular WWE Superstars ever, he tags with a man he’s feuded with to take on two former friends he fired. It’s all a dramatic mess. You know, I’m going to play it safe here. Daniel and Shane win. Winner: Daniel Bryan & Shane McMahon

WWE Championship

AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Russ: Will this live up to the 5 stars that everyone is putting on it so far. Most likely. Who needs the win here? That answer is simple, Shinsuke needs this win. And if the rumors are true that AJ is injured, maybe giving Shinsuke the WWE Championship and watching if he takes that honor as a next step in his career trajectory that could be a great plan. I would argue he hasn’t yet had his moment of superstardom in his WWE tenure and by winning in this big match that it would be the right move and its very likely AJ will do everything in his power to make it happen. I see Shinsuke hitting the Kinshasa to get the win and the title. Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

Jason: Is it time to finally pull the trigger and put the WWE Championship on Shinsuke Nakamura? They didn’t do it when he was chasing Jinder Mahal (never forget that Jinder was a WWE champ.) I’m going to say, yes. While this has practically every championship changing hands, I think that AJ needs a shot in the arm, character-wise, and Shinsuke could benefit from the title reign. The match? It should be awesome. Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

John Cena Vs. The Undertaker

Russ: This match is still not ‘official’ but I think the best case scenario would be John Cena comes out after they announce the latest Hall of Fame class and though Cena said he was just going to be a fan, he wants to give it one more chance in front of the WrestleMania crowd to get The Undertaker to show up. He tears Taker apart verbally yet again. He brings up last year when The Undertaker left his coat and hat in the ring, then he brings up the last time Taker was in NOLA and he lost. Nothing works. Earlier in the night they mention that Kid Rock will be performing and as they set up his staging, Cena alludes to the set and a camera and comes up to Cena and asks him to leave because they have to continue the show.

Cena is disappointed, the fans are as well and then the next segment is Kid Rock’s mini concert. Kid rock sings his NOLA WrestleMania song and gets booed and then gets mad at the audience. He takes the mic and says, ‘Is this what you want to hear!” He starts playing the ‘American Bad Ass’ song. Cena has not returned to the back because he was waiting for Kid Rock to finish. This leads The Undertaker to come out on a motorcycle as the ‘American Bad Ass’ version of himself and they have a impromptu and unsanctioned match where Cena gets beaten to hell and takes The Last Ride. But its not really an official match, they just do their thing. Get people happy and Cena takes the beatdown. Winner: No Contest

Jason: This remains unconfirmed, so we don’t really know if they’re going to have a match at all. I have a sinking feeling that Taker is going to come out and say he’ll meet Cena at WrestleMania 35 (when the Deadman will be 54 and Cena will be 41). I feel that’s what’s going to happen. Otherwise, just to cover my bases, I’m going with Undertaker to win. Winner: Nobody (but probably the Undertaker)

WWE Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Roman Reigns

Russ: This may be the easiest pick of the entire card. It is nearly impossible for Roman Reigns to lose this match. But the last time WrestleMania was in New Orleans the impossible happened with Brock Lesnar. He beat The Undertaker and The Streak. Will lightning strike twice? Doubtful. I feel that we might be getting a new T-Shirt for Roman and it is going to read ‘Superman Punch City’. He is going to maybe have to hit 16 Superman Punches to finally take down Brock Lesnar but I think he will do that and win the Universal Championship. Winner: Roman Reigns

Jason: At this point, I’m going to want to the night to be over with. This is going to be a long, long event. I will be praying for a short match as Roman wins. Winner: Roman Reigns

Who will win? Who will lose? Will anyone boo Kid Rock? WrestleMania 34 kicks off on April 8. Pre-show starts at 5:00 PM ET with the main show set for 7:00 PM ET.