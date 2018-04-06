Wendy Williams Announces Cardi B Will Reveal Pregnancy On ‘SNL’

Wendy Williams says ‘a little birdy’ told her that Cardi B will confirm her reported pregnancy when the rapper hosts ‘Saturday Night Live’ on April 7 and we’re shook!

Cardi B, 25, fans, you may want to brace yourself for major news this weekend! Wendy Williams, 53, claims “a little birdy” told her that the “Bodak Yellow” rapper plans to announce her alleged pregnancy when she hosts Saturday Night Live on April 7! The talk show host slipped the bombshell detail at the end of her show to gasps throughout her studio audience. Cardi’s reported pregnancy has been thee hottest topic in celebrity news as fans patiently wait for her to address the baby rumors!

However, the wait is over, kind of. In a brand new interview following the April 6 release of her debut album, “Invasion of Privacy,” Cardi was asked about the pregnancy rumors. “I just feel like people got to tune in a little bit on my album, because they will know a little bit more. I can’t address all the rumors and everything,” Cardi told Ebro Darden on Beats 1 on Apple Music. “I have been so open to people about myself, people cannot expect me to open up about EVERYTHING. There’s certain things to me have to be private. You cannot invade my privacy. I’m not a damn animal at the zoo, that you can just see everything. Noooo.”

Cardi’s been at the center of pregnancy rumors Offset, 26, of Migos proposed to her in October 2017. The couple has yet to directly come out with a “yes” or “no” answer to the rumor. Meanwhile, Cardi’s been stepping out in questionable clothes that strategically make it hard to see if there’s a baby bump there, like many reports claim there is. It seems like we’ll just have to wait and see what goes down this weekend when the rapper steps in front of the Saturday Night Live cameras, alongside Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman, 35!

One rumor Cardi has addressed was the buzzed about claim that Offset cheated on her and made an alleged sex tape with another woman in January 2018. She actually admitted that Offset did cheat, but left the sex tape talk out of her admission. “I don’t have low self-esteem. know I look good. I know I’m rich, I know I’m talented. I know I could get any man I want — any basketball player, football player. But I want to work out my sh-t with my man, and I don’t got to explain why,” she told Cosmopolitan.

Cardi continued: “I’m not your property. This is my life…. I’m going to take my time, and I’m going to decide on my decision… It’s not right, what he f—ing did — but people don’t know what I did, ’cause I ain’t no angel.”

Pregnant or not, Cardi is slated to hit the road for on the final leg of Bruno Mars‘ 24K Magic Tour in September. The tour kicks off September 7 in Denver, CO, and wraps up on Oct. 27 in Los Angeles.