T.I. Fawns Over Cardi B On Instagram After She Drops Her Album: She’s A ‘True Hustler’

It’s official — T.I. is just as obsessed with Cardi B’s newest album as everyone else! Check out the love T.I. showed Cardi B on Instagram right here!

Cardi B‘s latest banger of an album Invasion of Privacy just dropped, and T.I., 37, is here for it! Taking to Instagram, Tip showed the rapper some serious love over her latest LP. “Congrats Cardi… u worked for it. Like a true hustler would.💪🏽,” the rapper gushed. However, was this more than just a simple congratulations? Let’s discuss. Grand Hustle, T.I.’s label, used to have a distribution deal through Atlantic, but he’s since signed on to Roc Nation. Could his praise of her being a “true hustler” be a ploy to poach Cardi B, especially after she left her last management group to join the roster of Quality Control, the same group that represents Migos? Well, it’s a little bit of a stretch — considering the fact she’s under the same umbrella of representation as her fiance Offset, 26, but we’ll keep you posted if it turns out otherwise!

Ahead of her album release, Offset has been on his best behavior. In fact, he recently surprised Cardi by flying in her entire family from the Dominican Republic to New York to surprise her at her album release party. “No, you didn’t. No, you didn’t,” Cardi gushed to Offset. “So I just got surprised with my whole family at Philippe [Chow]’s here. I can’t believe that Offset flew in my niece, my cousin, my grandma, my grandfather, my aunt from the Dominican Republic, you sneaky motherf***er. You know what? I love you so much.”

In Cardi B’s song “Thru Your Phone,” the rapper seems to hint at how she caught Offset allegedly cheating. She raps, “I had a feeling, it turns out you lie to me/I’m holding back everything that’s inside of me.” Hopefully, the two have since repaired their relationship — judging by his latest gesture with her family, the two seem to be on solid ground!

We’ll keep you posted with more Cardi B news!