The Weeknd Invites Bella Hadid To Coachella For Support & To Win Her Back

The Weeknd invited the Bella Hadid to Coachella, which will be his ‘biggest show ever’! A source close to The Weeknd EXCLUSIVELY told HL what his plans are to win his ex back at the festival!

The Weeknd, 28, has big plans for Coachella that involve winning back the one that got away, Bella Hadid, 21. A source EXCLUSIVELY told us that he’s already made it clear to his ex that he wants her there for his performance for her support. “Abel invited Bella to Coachella for a romantic weekend together,” our source said. “He told her it would mean a lot to him if she was backstage to support him during his big show. Things are in limbo between the pair right now, and Abel feels there is nothing sexier, or a bigger turn on, than watching your man perform in front of 100,000 screaming fans. He hopes this, his biggest show ever, might help him win her back.”

To put it lightly, The Weeknd is excited to lavish her with gifts if she decides to go with him. “Abel is hoping Bella can set aside their differences and forget some of the mistakes he has made for a few days to be with him during this huge event,” our source went on to say. “If she agrees to come, his plan is to spoil her all weekend with flowers and gifts. He hopes that the mega-festival might help reunite them for good.”

We reported earlier how The Weeknd is getting ready to sing his Selena Gomez diss track “Call Out My Name” at Coachella. Apparently, according to a source, he “can’t wait to sing the song live and at Coachella because it will be a cathartic experience for him to finally get over her.” Time will tell whether or not Bella will agree, and if she does, whether or not she’ll get back together with her ex.