Will The Rock Make A Surprise Appearance At WrestleMania 34? He Reveals His Plans

Is The Rock about to come back… to WrestleMania 34? The ‘Rampage’ star EXCLUSIVELY reveals if fans can expect him to make a cameo at what might be the biggest night in WWE history!

WrestleMania 34 will see the return of Daniel Bryan, the in-ring debut of Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair facing the undefeated Asuka, and more. What could make this April 8 event even better? The Rock! Dwayne Johnson, 45, is known for making surprise appearances at ‘Manias, so can we expect him to show up at the Mercedez Benz Superdome? “I wish I was going to be in New Orleans,” The Rock EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com at the premiere of his new movie, Rampage. “Vince McMahon and I talked about this opportunity to do something really epic and amazing.”

“We talked for a few days and we just couldn’t pull it together because of this [press] tour that I have,” The Rock tells HollywoodLife.com. “I have to go to Shanghai and I was trying to move the dates to work, but I have to leave [for] Shanghai on Friday. So, I’m going to miss it.” Ah, really? That is such a letdown, but it seems this scheduling conflict was just too much. While the most electrifying man in sports entertainment” won’t return to the WWE on its biggest night, The Rock did leave the door open for a future WrestleMania appearance.

“Maybe next year’s WrestleMania which will be in New York, which ironically enough was the last place that I had my match when I lost [the WWE Championship] to John Cena. So, maybe we’ll see, ” The Rock tells HollywoodLife.com. WrestleMania 35 will take place at MetLife Stadium on April 7, 2019, six years after Cena, 40, defeated The Rock for the WWE title. From how The Rock sounded when discussing his scrapped WrestleMania 34 plans, and his love for the WWE, it’s seems that it’s not so much of a “maybe” and more of the a light “yes.”

“I will say this: I, you know, as somebody who’s very close to the company and to Vince, it was very exciting to even talk creatively about what it could be,” The Rock said. “I just wish we worked it out, but there’s always next year. So I’m very excited for everybody to go this Sunday and a lot of my friends are excited just in terms to wrestle and the matches will be great.”

WrestleMania 34 is on April 8. The kickoff show begins at 5:00 PM ET, with the official show starting at 7:00 PM ET.