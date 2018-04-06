‘The First Purge’ Trailer: A Government Experiment Rattles America To It’s Core

It’s time to purge, HollywoodLifers! ‘The First Purge’ trailer just premiered online and it’s… well… pretty disturbing!

Is this how it all started? The First Purge is the fourth film in the franchise, but a prequel that will reveal how it all began. The First Purge is ironically set for a July 4th release, and an early teaser seemed to mock President Donald J. Trump‘s motto of “Make America Great Again”. Following that tone, the first poster for the film kept things simple: it displayed a red baseball cap with the words “The First Purge” on it in white embroidery. If that’s not a direct hit at MAGA, we don’t know what is!

In the first trailer we learn that the original purge was a social experiment created by the government. Despite the fact they believe it’s going to drastically reduce the annual crime yet, a large part of the population protests the crime purge. They see that with 12 hours of unpunished crime including murder and rape, there are a lot of people in serious danger. Unfortunately protesting the purge only gets them into more trouble, as you can see in the brief trailer teases. Be warned: the trailer is very intense! Don’t be ashamed if you find yourself jumping out of your desk chair.

For those of you unfamiliar with previous Purge films, the dystopian horror franchise is about an annual event in America where the people take part in a 12-hour crime purge. During that 12-hour period ALL crime — from murder to burglary and beyond — is completely legal, which (obviously) results in pure unadulterated chaos.