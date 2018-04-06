Justin Bieber’s Ex Sahara Ray Posts Sexy Topless Pic After He Breaks Up With Selena Gomez

Sahara Ray posted the sexiest topless pic on Instagram — is she tempting her newly single again ex, Justin Bieber?



Sahara Ray, 25, has shared some seriously gorgeous pictures on Instagram over the years, but she might have just topped herself. Somewhere around midnight on Thursday, April 5, the model who has over 1.3 million followers posted a topless mirror selfie to her feed. In the picture, Sahara is standing in front of a big bed wearing nothing but a string bikini bottom. She carefully uses one arm to cover the nipple on her left breast, while a white smudge that looks like a mirror defect covers the other. Well played, Sahara!

The picture comes at an interesting time for the model. As HollywoodLifers might remember, Justin and Sahara were caught having some naked fun in Hawaii in 2016. Even though Justin got back together with his most notorious ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, the two recently split — again. While Sahara is known for posting gorgeous content on her Instagram feed, could she possibly be hoping to catch Justin’s eye once again? Prior to her alleged fling with Justin, his longtime friend and her ex, Cody Simpson, mocked their nude pictures by suggesting they were “laughable”. Awkward.

As far as we know, Sahara is 100% single and ready to mingle — just like Justin. Hmm!