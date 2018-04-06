Rihanna Wore The Same Product On Her Eyes, Lips & Cheeks At Fenty Beauty Launch In Milan

Glow up! Rihanna looked amazing in Milan debuting her latest and greatest Fenty Beauty products. See exactly what she wore below! Plus, tips from her makeup artist.

Yassss, Rihanna! She looked amazing on April 5 in Milan, Italy celebrating the launch of her new Body Lava Body Luminizer and Fairy Bomb Glittering Pom Pom. Her entire body was hydrated and shimmering, but we especially loved her golden face makeup! Rihanna’s makeup artist Priscilla Ono is breaking down the exact look below! Here’s how to get Rihanna’s look using Fenty Beauty. First, start with the Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Primer — this prevents shine and gives you a smooth canvas for a flawless makeup application. Rihanna wears the Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation in shade 320 for soft, matte coverage. Where needed, Priscilla used the Match Stix Matte Skinstick in Peach as a subtle concealer.

As a contour, Priscilla used Mocha, which is a few shades deeper than Rihanna’s skintone. She used Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick in Yacht Life on the apples of RiRi’s cheeks for a gorgeous flush. To highlight her cheekbones, she used Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick in Rum. For Rihanna’s eyes, Priscilla used Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick in Rum and Blonde on the lids and then Match Stix Matte Skinstick in Mocha and Espresso in her crease.

For her golden lips, Priscilla used Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer covered with the Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick in Rum. Love how all these products are so multi purpose! Finally, Invisimatte Blotting Powder was applied on the t-zone. Of course, she was wearing the new Body Lava Body Luminizer in Brown Sugar, plus a light dusting of Fairy Bomb Glittering Pom Pom for a gorgeous shimmer and shine on her collarbone, shoulders and legs!