Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Wear Matching Outfits To Visit Invictus Athletes

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle in Matching Outfits
Twinning! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry showed up to the Invictus Games trials in identical outfits, and it was too cute for words! See pics of their his-and-hers clothes here!

The couple that twins together, wins together! That’s how the saying goes, right? Either way, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle definitely won the competition for cutest couple when they rolled up to the annual Invictus Games trials in Bath, England, wearing adorable, matching outfits. It’s not as if they were wearing the same designer dress or anything — they rocked Invictus Games gear! Meghan was sporting a smart black polo shirt featuring the Invictus logo over her heart, while Harry wore a black windbreaker embroidered with the logo. They both donned black pants, as well.

Cute, right? Their matching clothes become even cuter with the realization that the Invictus Games holds a very special place in Harry and Meghan’s hearts. The 2017 sporting event is where they made their first public appearance as a couple! The engaged couple held hands at the September games in Toronto, and sat together side-by-side at a wheelchair tennis match, and at the closing ceremonies.

This year, the Invictus Games, which Harry founded in 2014 as a Paralympics-style tournament for wounded and recovering service members and veterans, will be held in Sydney, Australia. In Bath, the talented athletes were training and competing for the chance to represent the United Kingdom at the big games. Meghan and Harry talked with athletes personally, and were even spotted hugging a few! Their appearance comes just over a month before they will get married at Windsor Castle, finally making Meghan an official royal.