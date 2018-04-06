Justin Bieber has dropped his first song of 2018 with Poo Bear, and like everything the two do together, it’s probably going to be a hit. Listen to ‘Hard 2 Face Reality’ and get hyped for the weekend!

Justin Bieber, 24, takes a turn on Poo Bear‘s catchy-AF new song “Hard 2 Face Reality,” and it’s just what we needed. “Sometimes it’s hard to face reality, oh, oh,” JB admits on the track, which also features Jay Electronica, “Even though you might get mad at me, oh, oh.” It’s unlikely that he’s sending a message to Selena Gomez, 25, since the song was recorded long before their recent split, but it’s possible! Stream and listen to the new song below.

“Hard 2 Face Reality” is an advance track from the producer/songwriter’s upcoming album Poo Bear Presents Bearthday Music. Sam Smith, Jennifer Lopez, David Guetta, DJ Khaled, J Balvin and Juanes have all contributed to the record, and you know it’s going to be good.

Poo Bear, who helped write “Despacito,” also gushed over JB in a recent interview. “Justin and I have been working together for over seven years,” he told PEOPLE. “He is so loyal and really honest. When we collaborate and come together it really makes waves.”

“I am really grateful to have him on my new single, ‘Hard to Face Reality.’ For Justin to be excited for it to come out says a lot about his character,” Poo Bear added. “No matter how big he gets he is still grounded, humble and human. We have an amazing relationship musically and an amazing friendship. Justin is my hero.”

Check out more of Justin’s verse on “Hard 2 Face Reality:”