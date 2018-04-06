Offset Is Totally Into A Cardi B, Rihanna, Chrissy Teigen Threesome: But He Has 1 Sexy Condition

Offset wants Cardi B to have the threesome of her dreams! A source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HL he’s all about Cardi’s desire to sleep with Rihanna & Chrissy Teigen!

Offset, 26, is extremely into Cardi B‘s thirst for Rihanna, 30, and Chrissy Teigen, 32. A source close to the couple EXLCLUSIVELY revealed that when it comes to this prospective threesome, Offset is all in. “Offset thinks Cardi’s threesome idea is a sexy, hot idea, and he hopes it comes together now that Cardi put it out there,” our source said. Of course, Offset does have one minor condition that needs to happen first. Our source added, “However, when she first mentioned it to him, months ago, Offset gave Cardi permission on one condition: he wants to be there to watch it all go down.”

Not only is Offset interested in making this a reality, but so is Cardi B. “Cardi is all about pleasing her man, and she would love for Offsets to watch her threesome,” our source went on to say. “She was serious when she rapped about the three-way, and Cardi believes it could actually happen one day. Cardi thinks Chrissy is sexy and hilarious while Rihanna might be the hottest lady in music. The women totally turn Cardi on, and Offset too. He thinks they are all gorgeous. Cardi wants to do it almost as much to turn on her man as she does to have fun with the girls. Cardi hopes to do it one day and when she does, Offset will get to watch it all go down,”

We reported earlier how Cardi rapped on her track “She Bad,” “I need Chrissy Teigen/Know a bad b*tch when I see one (yeah, woo)/Tell Ri-Ri I need a threesome.” In response, Chrissy dropped her biscuits (no, really, she was literally eating biscuits at the time of her responding to the lyrics). So, now it’s all on RiRi to have some wild thoughts and make this hypothetical threesome happen.