Kim Kardashian Begging Kanye West To Take Her To See Beyonce At Coachella — Will They Go?

Everyone wants to see Beyonce at Coachella, including Kim Kardashian! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she’s begging Kanye West to take her to the show.

Pretty much everyone on the planet would love to be in Indio, CA on April 14 when Beyoncé, 36, headlines the big first Saturday night at the 2018 Coachella Music Festival. It will be her first performance since the 2017 Grammys and is for sure going be LIT! Even her nemesis Kim Kardashian, 37, wants to be on hand to witness the greatness that is a Beyoncé live show, especially with all of that pent-up performance energy she is going to unleash. But there’s a catch. Her hubby Kanye West, 40, is still on the outs with former pals Bey and her husband JAY-Z, 48, and won’t go unless the power couple extends them an invitation.

“Kim wants to go to Coachella with Kanye, but he won’t go unless Jay invites them, which hasn’t happened yet. Kim would love to see Beyoncé and some of the other acts too, she is a huge fan and loves her music. But Kanye is still pretty sensitive about the state of his relationship with Bey and Jay which has been rocky the last year. Kanye loves Coachella too, but he is refusing Kim’s request for now. Unless Jay wants them there, Kanye is going to give them their space,” a source close to Yeezy tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Kanye and Jay used to be as close as can be until Yeezy went on wild concert rants against the couple in 2o16. He was later hospitalized for an alleged breakdown, and the Tidal mogul recently hinted that he still as a lot of love for Ye. He told David Letterman in an upcoming interview for Netflix’s My Next Guests Needs No Introduction,“That’s my brother. We’re beyond friends. Like literally my little brother is Kanye. And like your little brother, things happen sometimes.” Jay then hinted that siblings can have fallings out, so while Jay deeply respects Kanye, calling him “brilliant” during the interview, he didn’t indicate that they were particularly close at the moment.

Jay used the “we’re brothers” line during an Aug. 18, 2017 interview with Rap Radar, but said that Kanye took things to far when he insulted Beyoncé during his rants and hinted that they still weren’t speaking. “We’ve gotten past bigger issues. But you brought my family into it, now it’s a problem with me, that’s a real, real problem. He knows it’s a problem. He knows that he crossed the line. I know him, he knows. I know he knows, because we’ve never let this much space go between one of our disagreements, and we’ve had many.” Hmmm…maybe Kanye won’t be getting an invite after all.