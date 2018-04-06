Khloe Kardashian Delivery Room Drama With Kim & Kourtney: Will They Be There For Her?

The clock is ticking, and Khloe Kardashian STILL doesn’t know who will be in her delivery room when she gives birth! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why her sisters are getting impatient.

It feels like just yesterday Khloe Kardashian, 33, announced she’s expecting her first child with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 27. Now, we’re moments away from meeting her baby girl! However, Koko is having a hard time deciding who will be with her when she gives birth. “Khloe keeps changing her mind about who she wants in the delivery room with her. Kris [Jenner] is still the only for sure choice. One day she’s saying she wants all her sisters there, then she changes her mind and says she only wants one of them. Kim [Kardashian] is on pins and needles over it because she hates not knowing the exact plan,” a source close to the Kardashians tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

As frustrating as this may be, we can understand Khloe’s indecisiveness. After all, having your first child is a BIG deal. “No one is giving Khloe a hard time about it. This is Khloe’s time, everyone is catering to her, as they should,” our source continued. And for those of you wondering if Khloe’s delivery will be filmed like Kourtney Kardashian’s, that’s still up for discussion. “The [KUWTK] crew isn’t sure what the plan is because she’s being super hot and cold about whether she wants cameras there or not. Just a few weeks ago it was all a go as far as filming, but then Khloe did a 180 and banned them all,” our source added. Yikes! We certainly hope Khloe films the special moment, and turns out we aren’t the only ones.

“Kris is hoping she’ll change her mind, she knows how much the fans love those intimate moments, but she’s letting Khloe have the final say. Everyone’s just doing their best to support Khloe with whatever she needs right now,” the insider continued. The suspense is killing us! Nevertheless, we support whatever Khloe decides to do. And maybe instead of airing it on TV, she can share a video like her sister Kylie Jenner, 20, did with her pregnancy! Our fingers are crossed.