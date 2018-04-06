Kendall Jenner Stuns In Skin-Tight Suit — But Do Her Lips Look Like They’re Back To Normal? See Pic

Rumors have been swirling around Kendall Jenner and her alleged lip injections, but she just posted a new photo, and they look totally normal! See the pic by clicking below.

The Internet had a cow when hairstylist Jen Atkin posted a photo of Kendall Jenner, 22, in Shanghai on April 2. Her lips were super pouty, and her eyes were wide. Everyone was speculating that she had work done, but I DEFINITELY think the photo was just heavily filtered and edited. On April 6, Kendall posted a photo of herself in a tight gray suit in Paris, while collaborating with Adidas. She looks totally natural and normal in the pic below. Perhaps this is her way of responding to the rumors?

Kendall has been sporting a plump pout for a while. Kendall had full lips at the Vanity Fair party following the Oscars in earth March, and also at the Golden Globes in January. She’s been working with makeup artist Mary Phillips, who is known for over-lining lips. A lot of “tricks” can be done with makeup! Remember, it took Kylie Jenner years to admit ever getting lip fillers. A source close to Kendall told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “Anytime people are talking about her getting plastic surgery, Kendall gets upset. It’s stressful, it makes her anxious.”

The source continued, “She wishes she could just not care about any of it, but it wears on her. Her sisters are all telling her to just ignore all the chatter, but that’s easy to say when it’s not your face everyone is talking about. The only one that really gets her right now is Kylie. They’ve been closer than ever since Kylie had Stormi and now all these surgery rumors are making them even tighter.” It’s Kendall’s business and we are sure she will open up if and when she wants to!