Kanye West ‘Laughing At Haters’ Who Say Kim Kardashian Photoshops Pics: She’s The ‘Real Deal’

The reason you haven’t seen Kanye West, 40, address Kim Kardashian‘s photoshop backlash is because he doesn’t have to. Not only does he know that Kim is unbothered by the haters claiming she photoshops her body in pics, but he knows she can handle things all on her own. Not to mention, he’s her husband, which means he sees her putting in work in the gym so she can maintain her sexy curves. “Kanye laughs at the haters online who say Kim is using photoshop or whatever to her pics,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kanye is proud of his wife’s hot body because he sees all the discipline and hard work she puts into maintaining her sex appeal everyday. She is the real deal and Kanye knows that in his heart, so that is all that matters to him.” In fact, “Ye hopes Kim keeps posting her sexy selfies!”

Kanye has never kept it a secret that he had romantic feelings for Kim long before they got together. And, it’s those sexy photos that played a role in their love story. “Kanye loves all of Kim‘s sexy photos and they are a big part of why he fell in love with her in the first place,” the insider admits. Kim has also made it known through the years that her hubby keeps her in check in terms of her career and style. “He loves helping her choose the right pics to post all the time,” the source says. Nonetheless, there are some snaps Kim saves just for Ye’s eyes only. “He loves that, it turns him on and it keeps things exciting for them.”

As we previously reported, “Kim isn’t bothered at all,” over the backlash about her photos, a separate source told us. “It’s clear to her that people just want to tear her down any way they can.” Kim’s confidence is at an all time high right now and she’s never felt better. “She knows what she looks like naked, and she’s proud of all the hard work she’s put into her body,” the second source added.

Kim came under fire online when she posted a photo of herself walking through a parking lot on March 24. While her body did not appear to be edited, on the right side of the photo, a car was completely distorted and shrunken to half its size. Fans instantly trolled the comments section claiming photoshop was to blame. As a result of the backlash, Kim disabled the comments section of just that particular photo, as seen below.

Then, Kim shut down her haters the very next day when she flipped the script on them. Kim explained on her website that she just reposted the photo from a fan, and the original image was mirrored, which caused the half car in the background to appear edited. To prove her point, Kim posted the original mirrored image to her website , which clearly shows how the car ended up looking the way it did.