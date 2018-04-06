‘Teen Mom’ Star Kailyn Lowry Strips Down To Black Thong Bikini While In Jamaica: See Steamy Pic

Kailyn Lowry treated her fans to what may be her sexiest pic ever on Instagram! Yes, she’s wearing nothing but a thong on vacation — you have to see it here!

Kailyn Lowry, 26, is sticking it to body shamers again with an incredibly sexy photo, which you can see below! The Teen Mom 2 star is on vacation in Jamaica, and stripped down to just her skivvies for a sultry shot at her hotel. Kailyn looks gorgeous in just a pair of thong bikini bottoms — and nothing else! She didn’t show everything off, though; she’s clutching a towel to her chest to cover up her cover up the front of her body.

Kailyn looks so pretty in this pic! Her butt is perfect, honestly, and so is her hair. How do we get ours to look that tousled and beachy? We admire Kailyn’s confidence so much. This isn’t actually the sexiest pic we’ve seen of her, though it’s a close second! The reality star celebrated her 26th birthday on March 14 by posting a totally nude photo on Instagram, captioned “birthday suit for the birthday girl”.

While not only was it a chance to show everyone how crazy beautiful she is, it was also a strong message to her haters. Just a few days prior, body shamers slammed her on social media about needing a breast reduction. Rude, right? Kailyn clapped back with the response, “I know I need one, but f*** anyway.”The blonde beauty told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY she had planned to get a boob job and liposuction back in Jan, but she cancelled last minute after having second thoughts. Her body, her choice!