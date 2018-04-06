Justin Bieber Struggling With Break From Selena Gomez: ‘He Really Loves Her A Lot’

Breakups are always hard, but Justin Bieber has been focused on a positive path for himself while he and Selena Gomez are on a time out. We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details.

There are plenty of ways people deal with the pain of a breakup, but Justin Bieber has been taking some serious “me” time to become a better person in the wake of his latest split from Selena Gomez, 25. “Justin has been working on himself during his time away from Selena. He has been going to bed early, waking up early, exercising daily, hiking, spending time with family and writing a ton of new music. His goal has been to stay out of trouble and be patient while Selena figures things out. It’s hard, cause he really loves her a lot, but as long as he is staying busy and productive, he is really happy,” a source close to the 24-year-old tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Jaxon, taking the eight-year-old to a “He has his faith and Justin believes strongly that, love conquers all and, with or without Selena, everything will work out the way it is supposed to,” our insider adds. The Biebs has been chilling with his pals in Beverly Hills lately, going to Soul Cycle workouts in the mornings and church at night. He even spent quality time with his little half-brother, taking the eight-year-old to a fun siblings day out at a Van Nuys, CA trampoline park on April 5 where the two had a total blast.

While he was seen getting flirty with model Baskin Champion, 22, several times after his latest break from Selena, he hasn’t had any other women by his side recently. Knowing the couple’s history it will only be a matter of time before they’re back together. In the meantime the Biebs is doing all the right things that can totally win her back. He’s even being nice to the paparazzi who constantly follow him around. That’s got to show Selena how he’s a completely different man.