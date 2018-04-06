Jennifer Aniston & Katie Holmes Go Makeup Free & Look As Gorgeous As Ever In New Pics

We’re so used to seeing stars super glam on the red carpet, but they are just as beautiful without makeup! See new pics of Katie and Jennifer bare-faced below!

We are loving this resurgence of make-UNDERs in Hollywood! Stars need a makeup-free day, too! Being photographed when you’re just out running errands can be annoying, but Katie Holmes, 39, and Jennifer Aniston, 49, were both out and about looking naturally gorgeous on April 5. Jennifer Aniston left her fave Beverly Hills, Calif salon, the Chris McMillan Salon, with some fresh blonde highlights. Her hair had tons of volume as she left the hair salon, wearing a black leather jacket, army green cargo pants and brown boots. She was makeup free and wore trendy silver-rimmed glasses.

Katie Holmes was in Chicago when she was spotted without makeup. She’s filming a new FBI show which will be on FOX. She just got together with the entire Dawson’s Creek cast for the show’s 20 year reunion shoot with EW. Of the show, Katie said, “What I love about this show is that it existed at a time pre-social media, pre-internet, and it was nostalgic when we were shooting it. So I really like it where it is, to be honest.” Katie looks so young without makeup! She looks like she did on the show!

