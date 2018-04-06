Drake just released his new track ‘Nice For What’ that features a sample from Lauryn Hill’s ‘Ex-Factor’ and it is HOT. Did we mention the accompanying video? Take a look!

Just when you were getting sick of “God’s Plan,” Drake, 31, has gone and dropped another single with very little fanfare! (Just kidding. You’ll never be sick of “God’s Plan.”) The followup to his January two-song EP Scary Hours is “Nice For What” and let’s just say the hitmaker pulled out all the stops! First of all, this new soon-to-be club anthem barrows from the best, particularly Lauryn Hill‘s classic track “Ex-Factor,” lending the track some serious ’90s R&B cred!

As for the music video, it’s an epic assemblage of visuals featuring a who’s-who list of Hollywood star including Rashida Jones, Tiffany Haddish, Tracee Ellis Ross, Olivia Wilde, Misty Copeland, Issa Rae, Jourdan Dunn, Zoe Saldana all bopping to Drizzy’s insane single!

We first learned about the song during Drizzy’s appearance at Majid Jordan‘s concert in Toronto on April 5. “The reason I’m here tonight is because I’m back in the city finishing my album,” the “Hotline Bling” rapper revealed to the crowd. “I’ve got a new single dropping tomorrow night too, just in case you got some free time.” Oh, yes, we do.

As for why he waited until Saturday, as opposed to Friday, when most new music is released? There’s no knowing for sure, but Drake likes to color outside the lines and surprise fans, as we know. Or, it could be because he didn’t feel like sharing the spotlight with Cardi B, 25, who dropped her debut album Invasion of Privacy on Friday!

Now we just have to sit back and wait for an album announcement. We’re ready!