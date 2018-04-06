Demi Lovato Confesses She ‘Loves’ Her Cellulite & Lack Of Thigh Gap In Message & Pics

Demi Lovato doesn’t need a thigh gap to love herself! She shared a series of body-positive videos, photos and messages that everyone should see.

Demi Lovato loves herself and we’re 100 percent here for it. The 25-year-old singer took to her Instagram story to share a few personal photos that send a positive message about self-love. In one video, Demi can be seen swaying back and forth while wearing a t-shirt and underwear. She drew an arrow to her bare legs and wrote, “Cellulite and yet I still love myself.” In a following still image she clarified that the video blurred out her cellulite, but reasserted her message. “The boomerang smoothed out my legs. The point is, I have cellulite just like the other 93% of women do. What you see on Instagram isn’t always what it seems to be. Let’s embrace our real selves. #iloveme,” she wrote.

Another video shows her pulling on her stomach which she captioned, “Stretch marks and extra fat.. and yet I still love myself.” The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer also posted a full-length selfie that showed her touching thighs. “No thigh gap for me and yet I still love myself,” she commented. Demi also looked genuinely happy in the snap, which just added to the all-around uplifting message. Not only is she saying she’s happy with her body as it is, but she looks it too!

Demi’s body positivity isn’t the only thing she’s done that’s brightened her fans’ week. On April 4, she attended Hayley Kiyoko‘s release party for her album Expectations, and partook in a reunion that gave us major nostalgia. The Camp Rock alum met up with fellow former co-star Alyson Stoner, as well as other former Disney Channel stars Cole Sprouse, Debby Ryan, and Matthew Scott Montgomery. “Disney Channel Reunion!!” Demi wrote on her Instagram Story over a photo showing all the actors together.