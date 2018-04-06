Demi Lovato Reignites Nicki Minaj Feud Rumor By Praising Cardi B: ‘SHE Treats People Well’

Yikes! Did Demi Lovato just throw MAJOR shade at Nicki Minaj by praising Cardi B’s new album?! See her cryptic tweet here!

Demi Lovato is team Cardi B! Following the release of Cardi’s debut album Invasion of Privacy, Demi tweeted “Cardi B’s new album is f*cking [flame emoji] She makes you wanna root for her.. love her.” So sweet, right? However, many fans couldn’t help but point out that Demi’s praise can also be interpreted as shade towards Nicki Minaj. Because in addition to her first tweet, she also posted and then deleted, “I love rooting for people that treat people well.” And if you don’t already know, there’s a bit of feud going on between Nicki and Cardi. But, according to Cardi, “it’s internet made-up.”

Nevertheless, Demi’s tweet might mean she’s taking a side. And interestingly, she has her own beef with Nicki. If you recall, Demi explained during an interview with Billboard that she nearly broke her sobriety after the 2016 Met Gala because a certain celebrity was a “complete b**ch to her.” Of course, she didn’t name names, but that didn’t stop fans from doing their own investigation. After the gala, Nicki posted a photo of herself, Demi, and Jeremy Scott, but she conveniently forgot to tag Demi. So, fans quickly assumed Nicki was the mean girl Demi was referring to. And as if it couldn’t get any more awkward, Demi commented a crying laughing emoji, a peace sign, and thumps up emoji underneath Nicki’s post. Yikes!

Cardi B’s new album is fucking 🔥🔥🔥 She makes you wanna root for her.. love her. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) April 7, 2018

But, Demi didn’t stop there. She then uploaded her own photo from the event, which was a shot of Nicki giving Demi MAJOR side-eye. “This picture pretty much summed up my first and probably last met,” she captioned the Instagram. Nevertheless, Nicki has yet to comment on their feud, and Demi has remained silent on exactly who she was talking about. However, her Cardi tweet speaks volumes. Pretty juicy, right? Take a look at her message above!