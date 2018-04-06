Conor McGregor In Handcuffs: 1st Photo Of UFC Champ After He Was Arrested For NYC Rampage — See Pic

Well, there’s a sight all Conor McGregor’s haters have wanted to see. The UFC champion was escorted out of a NYPD precinct in cuffs, after he was busted for trashing a bus while going crazy in Brooklyn!

Even though his hands were firmly handcuffed behind his back, Conor McGregor, 29, remained his usual confident (or arrogant, as some of his detractors would say) self as he exited a NYPD precinct in Brooklyn on April 6, according to TMZ Sports. With his chin held high, he was escorted to a waiting car, acting as if he hadn’t just been arrested for attacking a bus at the Barclays Center. “Hey, respect Brooklyn!” one of the onlookers shouted as he got into a car and drive away. Well, Conor better respect the law. The former UFC Lightweight Champion was arrested the night before, booked on misdemeanor assault and felony criminal mischief.

“The Notorious” one went ballistic in the parking lot of the arena, throwing a metal guardrail and other items at a bus after a UFC 223 press conference about the April 7 fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Max Holloway. Conor’s attack is believed to be in retaliation for Khabib allegedly getting into a scuffle with Conor’s training partner and close friend, Artem Lobov, earlier in the week. Artem was supposed to fight Alex Caceres at UFC 22, but he has been pulled from the card for his alleged role in the attack.

At one point, Conor lobbed a hand truck/dolly at the bus, which was full of fighters for the UFC 22 event. It crashed through a window and injured fighters Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg. Ray had “multiple corneal abrasions,” per the New York Post, and Michael suffered cuts to his face. Because of that, both of their fights on UFC 223 cancelled.

Conor’s rage might also have been tied to the UFC’s decision to strip him of his lightweight championship. Conor hasn’t fought for the UFC since he won the 115-pound title at UFC 205 in November 2016, per the New York Post. The last time Conor has stepped into a ring was his high-profile match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in August 2017. UFC president Dana White said that the fight between Nurmagomedov and Holloway would be for the now-vacated title, but that’s been scrapped too. Max was declared medically unfit to compete on April 6, according to ESPN, as he couldn’t safely cut enough weight to make the 155-pound limit.

Video of Conor McGregor being escorted out of a Brooklyn police station (via @ADiLorenzoTV) pic.twitter.com/c9muR3j355 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 6, 2018

So, three fights – Ray Borg vs. Brandon Moreno, Michael Chiesa vs. Anthony Pettis, and Artem Lobov vs. Alex Caceres – canceled on top of a scrapped main event? Yeah, this might be the last straw. Dana told TMZ Sports that Conor is in hot water with the UFC. In addition to dealing with the misdemeanor and felony charges, Conor will likely be sued by the fighters (and other people) he injured. Dana told TMZ Sports that Conor’s fighting future is in jeopardy, but he didn’t say if the company was going to give him a chop after this latest black eye (pun intended.) Whether or not Conor ever sees action inside the octagon remains unclear, but one thing’s for certain – his legal nightmare is just beginning.