Connor McGregor In Handcuffs: 1st Photo Of UFC Champ After He Was Arrested For Wild NYC Rampage

Well, there’s a sight all Conor McGregor’s haters have wanted to see. The UFC champion was escorted out of a NYPD precinct in cuffs, after he was busted for trashing a bus while going crazy in Brooklyn!

Even though his hands were handcuffed behind his back, Connor McGregor, 29, still looked like his usual self as he exited a NYPD precinct in Brooklyn on April 6, according to TMZ. With his chin held high, Conor remained as confident (or arrogant) as ever, hinting that even this wasn’t going to set him back one step. Damn. The Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter was arrested the night before, surrendering himself to the authorities following a wild scene at the Barclays’ Center. Conor attacked a UFC bus with a dolly, shattering a window that allegedly led to multiple people getting injured. Connor was booked on misdemeanor assault and felony criminal mischief. A felony!

This might have been the last straw. UFC president Dana White previously told TMZP Sports that Conor is in some hot water following this outburst. Outside of the criminal case, he’ll likely be sued by several of the people he allegedly injured. This could also end his UFC career. This is a black eye (pun intended) for the MMA organization, who might finally think that Conor’s too much trouble for his worth.

Dana told TMZ Sports that Connor’s fighting future is in jeopardy (though he didn’t say if the UFC would cut ties with Connor.) One thing’s for certain – this legal nightmare is just beginning for Conor.