Chris Brown Threatens To ‘Knock Out’ A Valet Worker In LA In Vicious Video

Chris Brown threatened to ‘knock out’ a parking attendant after a night out at TAO LA on April 5! Watch the singer’s out of control altercation here!

Chris Brown, 28, went off on a valet parking attendant outside TAO Los Angeles, on Thursday night, April 5. The singer was exciting the popular club with friends when the altercation over a service charge began. While the exact amount of money is unknown, it was enough to make CB flip out and threaten to put his hands on the valet employee. CLICK HERE TO WATCH CB’S VALET ALTERCATION.

“Yo man you did me dirty. Trying to rape me right now,” the video’s subtext translated the singer saying to the parking attendant. “I should knock you out, but I’m not… Too many cameras,” he continued as fans, armed with their cell phones, crowded around to witness the argument. After CB and the valet worker settle their money dispute, CB says, “Next time I see you hook me up, on God.The worker then leans in to whisper something to the singer, to which CB replies, “I’ll knock you out, I don’t give a f–k.” The two men then went their separate ways with the male valet attendant all smiles.

Chris Brown outside TAO nightclub in LA on April 5

This isn’t the first time in recent months that Brown has been at the center of controversial issues. In February 2017, CB’s ex, Karrueche Tran, 29, was first granted a temporary restraining order against him, where she claimed Brown had hit her in the past and that she feared for her safety. She also claimed Brown had threatened to kill her to others, and that he allegedly punched her in the stomach and pushed her down the stairs. Tran currently has a 5-year restraining order against Brown.

Brown found himself under the microscope as recent as March 26, when photographers caught him messing around one of his gal pals, where in some shots he had his hands wrapped around her neck, appearing to choke her. And, we all know CB’s history, which is why there was major concern surrounding the photos.