Baby Chicago West Is Beyond Adorable Bonding With Kim & Kanye In New Easter Pic: Her Cutest Yet?

Chicago West is one precious newborn! Starring in a new pic taken on Easter, the baby looked super sweet as her parents fawned over her. Prepare for cuteness overload!

Just when we thought Chicago West, 2 months, couldn’t get any cuter, Kim Kardashian, 37, posted a brand new photo of her Kanye West‘s, 40, newborn, and we are left gushing over her all over again! And while Kim shared multiple new images on April 6 from her family’s April 1 Easter celebration, we have to say, this one of Chicago takes the cake in the cuteness department! Not only does Chi look precious, but we love how Kim and Kanye are in the photo as well. Click here to see adorable pics of Kardashian-West family.

In the snapshot, Kim holds her daughter as Kanye sits next to them on a couch. Both parents are gazing down lovingly at Chicago as she looks at something off in the distance. And of course all three family members are clad in their Easter best with Kanye rocking a white button-down and black jeans, Kim in a body-hugging long gray dress, and Chicago in a white onesie and socks. “This year, we had Easter at Kylie‘s house,” Kim wrote on her app, where she originally posted the aw-worthy pic. “We had an Easter egg hunt, petting zoo and slide. The whole family went to church before and then had the best time celebrating with all of the kids!”

Other photos Kim shared from the fun-filled day include her older kids North West, 4, and Saint West, 2. In one, Kim can be seen going through her son’s Easter candy while seated on a black leather sofa. In another, her daughter is playing tug-of-war with her best friend Ryan and cousins Penelope, 5, and Mason Disick, 8. Of course the reality star also posted, per tradition, a family Easter pic, featuring her and Kanye with all three of their kids. The image is the first family photo she’s posted since welcoming Chicago back in January. Aw!