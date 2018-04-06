Watch your step, ladies! These 9 celebs took quite the tumble while wearing some crazy high heels! Check out all the action shots here!

Beauty is pain, pain is beauty! We all know the struggles of wanting to look cute in some killer heels, but also not wanting to break our ankles. These nine celebs took on the risk to showcase their sexy shoes and unfortunately had some run-ins with gravity. Not to worry! They composed themselves really well and walked away without any scratches! From runways to just walking down the street, we’ve got some pretty gnarly action shots of all these ladies during their falls — some, more than once!

Model Bella Hadid, 21, had a nasty spill on the runway during New York Fashion Week. During the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2017 show, Bella took a tumble in some serious heels. But she was all smiles as she made her way back on her feet — ‘atta girl! Her big sis Gigi Hadid, 22, had a fall as well, and used Bella to hold her up! Gigi nearly had a face plant as she made her way to the Glamour Women of the Year Awards, but those gold heels were incredible so we don’t blame her for wearing them!

Lady Gaga, 32, has fallen more times than we can count in front of the public eye! Her outfits are always insane — is there any room for built-in airbags in her fits!? Gaga’s fallen on stage during performances, but she always pulls herself together real quick — way to keep the composure! Even Taylor Swift, 28, has fallen in front of her fans. Taylor almost didn’t make it down the stairs at the New Years’ Eve in Times Square event in 2014. Taylor was able to grab onto the hand rail just in time, though!

