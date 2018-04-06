Carrie Underwood Shares First Full Face Photo Since Accident & Fans Are Showing Her Love

OMG! Carrie Underwood took to Instagram to share the first full photo of her face since her terrifying accident & she looks STUNNING. Of course, her fans immediately started showering her with love.

Carrie Underwood isn’t hiding anymore! The 35-year-old singer took to her Instagram to share a photo of her performing on a stage with her backing band. The image shows her belting it out while wearing jeans and a t-shirt. Most importantly, the post gave her fans the first full look at her face since getting 40-50 stitches after a scary fall. “Missed these guys. #bandrehearsals,” she captioned the pic. Naturally her followers were beyond excited to see the country songstress back in action. “you’re BACK,” one person commented. “We have missed seeing you in social media! Glad you’re all healed up!” wrote another. Her fans are so sweet!

The “Before He Cheats” singer has been refraining from posting clear shots of her face since a terrifying accident resulted in a broken wrist and several facial injuries in Nov. 2017. But thankfully she’s slowly becoming more present on social media. On April 4, she shared a photo that showed her sitting in the recording studio, giving everyone a look at the side of her head. A very faint scar on her cheek near her nose could be made out, but the barely-there mark was the only indication that she’d suffered an injury at all.

The mother-of-one also gave her followers a glimpse at her appearance in February when she posted a selfie. While the image was for a good cause — she and husband Mike Fisher were showing their support for the End It Movement – the way they showed solidarity came in the form of pasting a giant red “X” over most of their faces.