Carrie Underwood: Why She’s Still Terrified To Reveal Her Full Face After Accident

She’s getting tons of love from her fans after showing glimpses of her ‘new’ face, but Carrie Underwood’s still worried about the full reveal!

Poor Carrie Underwood! The country superstar, 35, is taking baby steps when it comes to showing her fans her entire face after a devastating fall in October that required 40 stitches. Though every pic we’ve seen so far just shows normal, beautiful Carrie, she’s still hesitant to reveal a clear look at her face — and that anxiety may never go away, a source close to the singer told us EXCLUSIVELY.

“Carrie is very anxious about how she wants to finally show her face, and that’s going to be on her mind at all times,” the source told HollywoodLife. Understandable! Carrie went through something traumatic, and she’s terrified. She lives her life in the spotlight, and she’s expected to look her best at all times. She’s already shared two pics that show her face from different angles at this point. One was a simply stunning, black and white look at the profile of her face.

In the photo, you can see just the faintest hint of a scar. But she’s still guarding the other side. Then, Carrie shared a pic of herself onstage. It’s grainy, though, and not taken close enough to see any facial details. So, the big reveal is coming. She’s not too thrilled about it, says the source. “Even after the reveal she is going to be scared about it,” they told us. “It really has changed her psyche and she is doing everything she can to accept it. She is trying to be strong about it but it still is really making her overthink it. She may never get over it.” Hopefully, after seeing how much her fans love and support her, she’ll have an easier time with the reveal. She deserves nothing but happiness after what’s she’s been through!