Cardi B Raps She Wants A ‘Threesome’ With Rihanna On New Song & We’re Shook AF

YAS, girl! Cardi B’s new album is out now, and she raps that she needs a ‘threesome’ with Rihanna on her new track ‘She Bad.’ Offset can take a seat! Listen and hear for yourself now!

These six words from Cardi B’s “She Bad” are going to break the internet: “Tell RiRi I need a threesome.” We didn’t expect this, but Cardi B, 25, is full of surprises. Rihanna, 30, hasn’t responded to Cardi B’s lyrics yet, but she should be flattered! This is Cardi B we’re talking about! Just so you know, Cardi and Rihanna have a history. Rihanna sent Cardi B tons of Fenty Beauty after “Bodak Yellow” hit #1 on Billboard charts.

Cardi B also raps about Chrissy Teigen, 32, in the same song! “I need Chrissy Teigen / Know a bad bitch when I see one,” Cardi says. It didn’t take Chrissy long to respond to Cardi B’s lyrics. Chrissy tweeted about the song in the early hours after Cardi’s album release: “Gasp!! *drops biscuits*” Chrissy and Rihanna are the only ladies Cardi mentions in the song, so they should feel special! Girl power for the win. “She Bad” is a banger.

Cardi B’s debut album, Invasion of Privacy, doesn’t hold back. In one of the songs called “Thru Your Phone,” she seems to throw major shade at fiance Offset in the wake of those alleged cheating rumors that threatened to destroy their relationship. “I had a feeling, it turns out you lie to me/I’m holding back everything that’s inside of me,” the lyrics read.

As for those pregnancy rumors going around, Cardi B doesn’t officially confirm or deny that she’s expecting on her new album. The starlet is performing on Saturday Night Live for the first time on April 7, so if she is pregnant, she won’t be able to hide it for long!