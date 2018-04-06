Cardi B’s New Song ‘Thru Your Phone’ May Explain How She Caught Offset Cheating

Yikes! Cardi B and Offset may have moved on from his alleged cheating scandal, but that didn’t stop her from addressing his infidelity in her new album ‘Invasion of Privacy!’ Listen to ‘Thru Your Phone’ here!

Cardi B, 25, is pulling a total Beyonce in Lemonade. The Grammy nominated rapper, who just released her debut album Invasion of Privacy on April 6, has A LOT to say about her fiancé Offset. Well, at least we think. If you recall, Offset found himself in a bit of trouble when a series of sex tapes hit the internet, one of which featured his alleged baby mama Celina Powell, back in January. And although Cardi has chosen to stand by her man, she is still pretty broken up over Offset’s infidelity, and it’s evident in her song “Thru Your Phone.” With lyrics like, “I had a feeling, it turns out you like to me/I’m holding back everything that’s inside of me,” it’s clear Offset isn’t out of the dog house just yet.

She even goes on to say, “My heart is beating like it’s bleeding out/You sleeping like a baby/Everyone was right about you.” Well, I guess that’s all the confirmation we needed! However, this wouldn’t be the first time Bardi slammed her Migos beau. She famously paused her set at the Holiday Hip-Hop Festival in Missouri in December to address allegations that Offset cheated on her with another woman after his iCloud was hacked. “I let a n—a know, though. You do that shit again — you’re gon’ lose your wife,” she told the crowd.

That being said, Cardi and Offset’s engagement is still on, and she took to Periscope earlier in January to defend Offset, who was facing backlash over a potentially homophobic lyric on a track. “I’m not going to let somebody call him ‘homophobic’ when I know that he’s not,” she said. “And I’m saying this because I seen him around these … around gays, and he treats them with the same respect he treats everybody. He never acts uncomfortable and he just don’t care.” Nevertheless, we’re glad to see Cardi getting out her frustration and turning it into music. I mean, the song is fire! Take a listen above!