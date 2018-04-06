Is Cardi B Trying To Take Kylie Jenner’s Crown For Most Talked About Secret Pregnancy?

Cardi B has yet to confirm her rumored pregnancy, but word has it she’s trying to pull a Kylie Jenner. Get all the EXCLUSIVE details here!

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve heard Cardi B, 25, is reportedly expecting her first child with her fiancé Offset. And although Cardi nor her Migos beau has confirmed or denied the rumors, it looks like we’re one stepper closer to finding out the truth. Well, sort of. “At first, all the secrecy was very personal. She didn’t feel like having the world commenting on her pregnancy or her choice to stay with Offset after the way he cheated on her. But now, it’s turned into such an attention grabber and she’s loving it. Everyone saw the way Kylie [Jenner] played her pregnancy and how much attention that got her. Cardi is as savvy as it gets, she wants to take Kylie’s crown for the most talked about bump, and she’s well on her way to doing it,” a source close to Cardi tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Well, it all makes sense now!

We can certainly understand Cardi’s point. After all, Kylie’s first photo of her daughter Stormi Webster became the most liked photo on Instagram in 2018! However, it might be harder for Cardi to hideout. Cardi just released her debut album Invasion of Privacy, on April 5, and she’s scheduled to perform at this year’s Coachella festival. It’s definitely not going to be easy to hide a growing bump! Even Beyonce had to take sometime off when she was pregnant with her twins Rumi and Sir Carter.

Interestingly, Cardi recently opened up about her alleged pregnancy during an interview with Beats 1’s Ebro Darden on Apple Music. “I’m not a damn animal at the zoo that you just could see everything, no. People will just find out more. If it arrives, if it don’t arrive, then you know what the f*ck going on,” the “Bodak Yellow” rapper said. It’s clear she’s going to be keeping us on our toes. Kylie should be proud!