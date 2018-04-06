Offset Surprises Cardi B By Flying In Her Entire Family For Her Album Release Party — Sweet Video

Offset continues to treat Cardi B like the queen she is! And, this time, he really outdid himself! He flew in her entire family from the Dominican Republic to surprise her at her album release party and the video is too cute!

Offset, 26, definitely earned major points for this one! The Migos rapper managed to fly Cardi B‘s entire family from the Dominican Republic to New York so to surprise her at her album release party for Invasion of Privacy on April 5! The “Bodak Yellow” rapper took to Instagram to document the big surprise — which took place a Philippe Chow — where she was overcome with emotion. Watch the sweet video below!

“No you didn’t. No you didnt’,” Cardi said, addressing Offset in disbelief. “So I just got surprised with my whole family at Philippe’s here,” she gushed before panning the camera to a cheering table of family members. Cardi continued: “I can’t believe that Offset flew in my niece, my cousin, my grandma, my grandfather, my aunt from the Dominican Republic, you sneaky mother f–ker. You know what? I love you so much.” The outspoken rapper, whose album has already been subject to rave reviews, then thanked everyone who supported Invasion of Privacy.

Before she met up with her family for a late night dinner, Cardi threw an epic listening party for her debut album at Common Ground in New York City. Fans, label execs and her close friends all go an exclusive listen to the entire album, which had a VIP section set up at the back of the bar, according to People.

And, it looks like Cardi chose the venue for a very special reason. “This is the spot where I first met my man at,” Cardi B said of her fiancé. The site reports that Cardi sand along to each of her tracks, which she personally introduced. At one point, the rapper even belted out a karaoke version of Whitney Houston‘s “I Will Always Love You” with help from crowd.

Cardi dropped the official track list for Invasion of Privacy on April 4, which showed that there were no collaborations and features on her album from other artists, despite opposing rumors. With the list, she teased that “more surprises” were coming on the album’s release day. And, she wasn’t joking. When the album dropped, fans went nuts after seeing the many features on album — Chance the Rapper on “Best Life”; Bad Bunny and J Balvin on “I Like It”; Kehlani on “Ring”; YG on “She Bad”; and SZA on “I do”.