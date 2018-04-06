Get excited, BTS fans! The K-Pop group released a new music video titled, ‘Euphoria: Theme of Love Yourself Wonder,” and you’re not going to want to miss it!

Happy Thursday! BTS shocked fans on April 5 when they dropped a nine-minute long surprise visual titled “Euphoria: Theme of Love Yourself Wonder,” and boy is it interesting. The video starts of with a series of disturbing scenes that include fires, fights, and a drowning all while the classic song “Claire De Lune” plays in the background. Pretty trippy, right? The actual song “Euphoria,” isn’t revealed until about three minutes, but it’s definitely worth the wait. When we finally see V, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, Rin, RM, and J-Hope we’re transported to a much happier time, or well a euphoria. The K-Pop group, who are all dressed in vibrant outfits, look as happy as ever dancing and jumping from roof to roof on what appears to be an abandoned building.

However, the video ends with the boys back at the scene of the drowning, and “Claire De Lune” comes back on. Due to it’s name, the clip is most likely connected to the band’s upcoming album Love Yourself: Wonder, which is a follow-up to their successful EP Love Yourself: Her. Interestingly, the past few weeks have been full of launches for BTS. On April 3, the band released their third album Face Yourself, which featured 12 tracks including, “Blood, Sweat & Tears,” “DNA,” and “Mic Drop.”

And on March 28, their YouTube Red docuseries, BTS: Burn the Stage aired. It’s clear the boys are on a roll, and we’re so here for it! Take a look at the music video above, and prepare to be amazed!