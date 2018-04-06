‘Blockers’ Review: A Raunchy Sex Pact Comedy Penetrated With Heart

Sex comedies are no longer limited to boys. In ‘Blockers’, three parents desperately try to stop their daughters from having sex on prom night — and it’s truly hilarious!



One way to sum up Blockers is by suggesting you think of it as an American Pie for a new generation. The problem with that? The two films are nothing alike, and although it’s a compliment it definitely doesn’t do Blockers the justice it deserves. Starring John Cena, Leslie Mann and Ike Barinholtz as three very different parents with one thing in common: totally destroying their kids’ prom night. Except they don’t see it as destroying it, they see it as saving it — because they think their three daughters are making a huge mistake by planning to lose their virginities with their dates. Awkward? Totally — and that’s just a small part of what makes this film so funny.

The daughters — portrayed by up-and-coming young actresses Kathryn Newton, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Gideon Adlon — are incredible up against their star-studded parents. There is also a depth to the teenage girls that goes beyond just wanting to lose their virginity in a totally cliche way. Kathryn’s Julie is struggling with her overbearing, slightly neurotic mom (Mann) who refuses to let her go to the school of her dreams. Geraldine’s Kayla is far too independent for her protective teddy bear of a dad (Cena). Last but certainly not least, Gideon’s Sam is struggling with her sexuality, coming out, and her absentee father (Barinholtz). Screenwriter and director, Kay Cannon, deserves major kudos for creating these characters who were not just two-dimensional sex-crazed teenagers in need of a come to Jesus moment.

Without spoiling too much, Cena’s performance is a highlight due to the fact he’s the complete opposite of what you’re likely expecting. Instead of being the typical typecast tough guy, he’s actually a total mush who just happens to have muscles. Though it’s not made clear, it’s pretty safe to assume that his character is a stay at home dad while his business-savvy wife wears the pants in their relationship. Mann’s character is a bit typecast as the previously mentioned neurotic mom, but it’s something she’s incredibly good at so it’s still fun to watch. In between raunchy moments like butt chugging, drug cookies, and condom application errors, the heart of the story lies with Barinholtz, a crappy dad who is desperate to make up for lost time with his daughter.

In short, Blockers is totally worth seeing — just not as a family. Check out the hilarious comedy in theaters on Friday, April 6!