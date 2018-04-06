Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton May Skip Engagement & Just Elope, Says Source: Marriage Is ‘Inevitable’

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are the picture of happiness, and might just skip out on an engagement to run off and tie the knot. We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details.

Blake Shelton, 41, and girlfriend Gwen Stefani, 48, have never been happier, and the icing on the cake would be if they tied the knot. They already live together and spend all of their time with each other so they’re practically married anyway. “Timing is everything for Gwen and Blake, and they both know they will probably marry each other, it’s only a matter of when. They talk about it all the time and they way they live together it’s like they are already married. With their busy schedules, Gwen has even talked to Blake about skipping the engagement and instead just eloping on a beach, or in the country somewhere when the romantic mood is right, which is fine by Blake,” a source close to Gwen tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Gwen is happy with Blake and her boys right now and she knows marrying Blake is inevitable. She loves him and couldn’t imagine living without him,” our insider adds. The adorable family unit just got back from spending spring break at Blake’s Oklahoma ranch, and Gwen loved sharing their adventures on her social media. She showed off her three sons playing on ATVs, roasting marshmallows at Blake’s outdoor fire pit and having a great time playing in his lake.

They made it back to LA and dressed up to go to church on Easter Sunday, with Blake adorably carrying Gwen’s youngest son Apollo, 4, out of the service looking every bit the perfect step-dad, even though he and Gwen aren’t married yet. Her boys absolutely adore the country singer. As we previously told you EXCLUSIVELY, “The kids say, ‘I love you,’ to Blake and hug and kiss him whenever they part ways. Even though it’s not official, Blake really is like a father to those kids,” our insider explained. “Gwen loves how good Blake is with her boys, their relationship is special and it really means a lot to her. Blake and the boys really do have a special bond and they couldn’t imagine not being in each other’s lives.”