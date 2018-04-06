Asher Angel: 5 Fast Facts To Know About The ‘Andi Mack’ Star’s ‘Getaway’ Music Video

Get excited, ‘Andi Mack’ fans! Asher Angel just released his amazing video for ‘Getaway.’ HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVE facts about the music video you need to know! Plus, watch the video here!

Asher Angel is a busy guy these days, and April 6 is a very special day for him. The 15-year-old dropped his new single “Getaway” on the same day he dropped his music video for the song. The music video premiered on Disney Channel and VEVO. This is Asher’s first song after the release of his holiday song “Snow Globe Wonderland.” Asher is definitely make a name for himself in the music world!

In addition to music, there’s also Andi Mack. The show has been renewed for a third season and the show’s second season will continue in summer 2018, so you’ll be seeing Asher’s Jonah Beck again very soon. Asher is also starring as Billy Batson in the film adaptation of DC Comic’ Shazam! with Zachary Levi and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. But let’s get back to the “Getaway” music video. It’s so awesome, am I right? Asher revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY some super cool facts about the video and himself! See them below!

1. The music video is shot in Heber, Utah.

2. The morning they started filming the music video, it started to snow unexpectedly.

3. In this music video, Asher is playing around in the snow with his friends. In real life, Asher loves to ski… it’s his favorite snow sport.

4. Asher’s brother Avi is also in the music video with him.

5. Asher’s Andi Mack co-star Peyton Elizabeth Lee makes a surprise appearance in this “Getaway” music video. In real life, the Lee and Angel families are very close and have gone on multiple “getaways” together.

How cool! Stay tuned for more Asher news!