‘Bachelor In Paradise’s Amanda Stanton Films Herself Getting Lip Injections & It Looks Painful

Amanda Stanton is giving fans an intimate peek at how she achieved her new plumper pout. The ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ star filmed herself getting lip injections! See the video here.

Amanda Stanton, 27, lips have a new look! The Bachelor In Paradise alum took a video of herself getting lip fillers on April 4. “A little lip touch up for this #bachelorette,” Nicole Smith, the practitioner who treated the star, captioned the clip on Instagram. Amanda held her phone as the injections were applied, making her lips look much fuller almost instantly. The reality star had her hair in pigtails and kept her makeup minimal for the process, which she handled like a pro. TBH, the footage is a bit uncomfortable to watch if you aren’t a fan of needles, but props to her for being so transparent about her image to her fans.

This isn’t the first time the mom-of-two has filmed herself getting fillers though. In February, Amanda got Restylane injections in her face to give her cheekbones more definition. “A little cheek enhancement for this #bombshell @amanda_stantonn from #thebachelorinparadise,” Smith captioned another Instagram video.

Amanda also kept it real about her breakup with Robby Hayes on the reunion episode after their Bachelor In Paradise season last September. On the show, she admitted that she “felt like he hung out with me when it was convenient for him,” and that she “gave him probably 20 chances.” She later posted a photo of him getting very close to another girl and expertly referenced one of Taylor Swift‘s songs by captioning it, “look what you made me do.” Robby, however, has asserted that he was “not, by any means, unfaithful,” and issued a lengthy response on social media.