Zac Efron Basically Confirms He’s Dating Alexandra Daddario: She’s A ‘Hot B****’

Hot couple alert! Did Zac Efron just confirm that he’s dating Alexandra Daddario? See the cheeky new Instagram evidence here!

Zac Efron, 30, has reportedly been seeing Alexandra Daddario, 32, “on and off,” but it looks like they might finally be official! “Two hot b*tches,” Zac commented on a photo of Alexandra wearing a beautiful off-shoulder gown as she gazes at her adorable dog Levon. Zac, what are you trying to tell us here?!

Whether this is a confirmation of their relationship or not, fans are living for Zac’s compliment. “@zacefron omgggg I SHIPPP,” one commented on Instagram. “@zacefron @alexandradaddario the perfect couple,” another wrote. Zac and Alexandra have been linked to each other since early 2017, when promotion for their film Baywatch — in which they played each other’s love interest — began. Still, neither party has ever confirmed a real-life romance!

Buzz about the two died down as 2017 wore on, but romance rumors were reignited in March 2018 when the pair was seen walking their dogs together in Los Angeles. Zac also gushed about Alexandra on her birthday, and with this new comment, it’s clear that something is going on!

Check out Alexandra’s sexy new pic:

Insiders also think there’s a potential for romance between the two! “She thinks he is super sexy, smart and hilarious, and she loved working with him,” a source previously revealed the HollywoodLife.com exclusively. “He finds her to be an amazing actress and really intelligent.” We’ll keep you posted!