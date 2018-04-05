Is Younes Bendjima Planning To Propose To Kourtney Kardashian On Her Birthday, April 18?

Younes Bendjima was spotted looking at engagement rings and HL has new details about what he was doing at the jewelry store. Is he getting ready to propose to Kourtney Kardashian on her birthday, April 18?

Rumors that Younes Bendjima is planning to propose to Kourtney Kardashian were kicked into high gear on March 28 when the 24-year-old model was photographed at a jewelry store in Los Angeles, where he was allegedly looking for an engagement ring, according to Hollywood Pipeline. But now we have more details about what really went down at Giantto, the jewelry store that Younes was shopping at. “When he came in he was not only expected but he was very interested in everything, especially the watches for himself and he also looked at necklaces, earrings and rings for women as well. And some of the rings were definitely engagement rings,” a source close to Giantto tells HollywoodLife. “He kept saying he wanted something for an upcoming birthday and also was very interested in having something that he could match with a girl.”

While Kourt’s boyfriend didn’t drop her name, she does have a birthday coming up. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star turns 39 on April 18. But it doesn’t seem that Younes has made his decision on what to get her just yet. “He treated this outing as one of many that he’d like to do in the near future. He said he was going to come back to make decisions,” our insider added. “He just wanted to get a feel of touching and actually seeing some of the merchandise and talk about what he really wanted but he didn’t buy anything just yet. But there is dialogue that he is going to purchase and be back soon.”

The pair, who started dating in 2016, have been making their love known all over social media. Not only have they documented their numerous couple’s vacations through photos posted online, but they’ve also given fans a glimpse at some seriously hot shots of the two of them together. Kourtney posted an ad for Calvin Klein to her Instagram on March 30 that showed her straddling a shirtless Younes while wearing a Calvin Klein underwear set and jeans. The couple that takes sexy selfies together, stays together.