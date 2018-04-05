Celestia Vega: 5 Things About Woman Who Allegedly Recorded Porn Video With Fellow YouTube Star KSI

KSI says that if he gets 1 million likes, the YouTuber will release the porn vid he supposedly shot with fellow streamer Celestia Vega. Get all the details about Celestia ahead of this stunt’s climax.

In what has to be 100% real and not a total stunt to get likes, KSI (aka Olajide William “JJ” Olatunji, 24), a British YouTube personality and white-collar boxer, posted a video on April 4 entitled “My First Adult Movie ft Celestia Vega.” The 14-minute skit – which featured back rubs, misinterpreted innuendo and the use of a saxophone – ended with the absolutely, sincere promise of “1,000,000 Likes And We’ll Release The Porno.” At time of publication, the video had more than half the goal, and could very well reach the target. So, who is this Celestia?

1. She’s supposedly an American from California. Whereas KSI is a big enough star to warrant his own Wikipedia page, Celestia hasn’t hit that level of fame, yet. Supposedly, she’s a 19-year-old gamer who first found success on the streaming service Twitch, but has moved on to put sexually-themed content to Snapchat, Twitter and YouTube. At time of publication, Celestia has 576k subscribers to her YouTube channel. She has 31 videos uploaded, some with titles like “Dirty Q&A”, “TRYING SEX POSITIONS”, and “My Crush, Twerking BDSM | 50 Facts About Me.”

2. Celestia basically works as a porn star. So, what does she actually do? “Every time an Uber driver asks me what I do for a living,” she tweeted on April 2, “me and joey make up some different elaborate bullshit so I don’t have to explain that I basically just sell nudes… today, I am a christian lifestyle blogger y’all.” There you go.

3. So little clothing, so much drama. Celestia reportedly “broke out” online thanks to help from Zoie Burgher, a YouTube Streamer that KnowYourMeme describes as being “infamous for her sexually provocative online presence.” Celestia was part of Zoie’s streaming team, but had a falling out in early 2017 over – surprisingly – porn. “I know a lot of you are upset that we had to drop Celestia,” Zoie said in a video, addressing Celestia’s expulsion. “I already did what I could with Celestia and she decided to pursue porn with that, instead of using it as a last option. I give her much well wishes and I wish her great luck, but I can not have her associated at the expense of [the other girl’s] careers.”

4. She’s promised to release porn before. So, in November 2017, Celestia promised she would release her first porn video on Christmas day, according to Newsweek. Yet, when time came for her to deliver on the goods, many were left … unsatisfied. Her vid on PornHub was flagged down, and she had to go online to apologize to her followers.

22 days til porn 🎁 pic.twitter.com/02UOEV1H8O — Celestia Vega (@CelestiaVega) December 3, 2017

KSI is daddy — Celestia Vega (@CelestiaVega) April 4, 2018

“I love u all so very much and that’s one of the reasons I even chose to do and release this video today. if u know me as a person, u know I’m not trolling/lying. I have a fucking porno and it WILL come out!! I’m waiting to hear from @Pornhub and will keep you updated,” she wrote.

5. She doesn’t have an Instagram. Celestia seems to have an issue with vanishing porn. If anyone’s following a @Celestia_Vega on IG, it’s not her. “hey so I have no Instagram anymore because Instagram decided to delete my account without a warning or anything lmao,” she tweeted in Sept. 2017. “I don’t think I’m going to make a new account because to be honest, I can’t post my nudes on there anyways.” Well, if KSI gets his 1 million likes, it seems fans will get quite an eyeful of Celestia. Supposedly.