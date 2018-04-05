‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’: Why Isn’t Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Going To Be On The Show?

There’s one ‘Jersey Shore’ castmate who won’t be a part of the revival at all: Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola. So why isn’t she joining the rest of the crew on their family vacation?

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, 31, is sitting this vacation out. Just a week before the highly-Jersey Shore Family Vacation premiere, Sammi revealed why she wouldn’t be returning for the revival. “I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and my relationship,” she wrote in a message on Instagram. “I am not the same as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations. However, it was a difficult decision as I love my roomies. I’ve decided to focus on me, my future and what truly makes me happy. I will forever be grateful to Jersey Shore and everything it has brought to me! I’ve just decided to live my life for me these days. Also I am forever grateful & thankful for all of you!! Special shout out to my fans, but I’m not going anywhere!”

While on the original show, Sammi dated her co-star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 32. He had his own thoughts about why Sammi didn’t come back for the revival. “We started this all together and I would have loved to have finished it together because now everyone thinks it’s because of me she didn’t come back, but it’s because she has a boyfriend,” he told Us Weekly. A source told the outlet that she is “super happy” with her new boyfriend and didn’t do the show “because of Ronnie. She didn’t want the drama, the reliving of the relationship.”

Sammi may not be a part of the revival, but she’ll reportedly return in another form. The owner of hotsexydolls.com, Doug Weldon, claims that someone from production asked him in Jan. 2018 about making a replica of Sammi in the form of a sex doll, according to TMZ. The doll reportedly makes its debut in the first episode.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premieres on April 5 at 8 p.m. ET. on MTV.