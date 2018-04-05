Wendy Williams Slams Carrie Underwood For Hiding Face AFTER ‘Idol’ Star Finally Posts New Pic: WTF?

Wendy Williams needs to brush up on her Carrie Underwood facts! One day after Carrie finally revealed her new face to fans, Wendy called her out for continuing to hide her scar. Confused much!?

Four and a half months after Carrie Underwood fell outside her home and got 50 stitches in her face, she finally gave fans a glimpse of what she looks like now on April 4. However, on Wendy Williams‘ April 5 show, the talk show host called Carrie out for still hiding the scar. “People might turn on you and say, like, ‘Why are you keeping it from us?'” Wendy warned Carrie. “Fans might be upset and say, ‘Why did you make such a big deal when there’s such a tiny little something?’ Wear your scar like Padma [Lakshmi]. Scars are beautiful. What’s over there on that other side, Carrie? Show us!”

What Wendy didn’t seem to realize, though, is that Carrie isn’t hiding any longer — after months of only showing the right side of her face, she did reveal the left side this week. So, we’ve now seen both sides of her face in the months since the accident! Although Carrie initially warned fans that she might look a bit different when she came back into the spotlight, there wasn’t a much noticeable change in her facial features. She looked SO gorgeous in her new studio pic! It appears there might be a scar on the left side of her nose and down to her lip, but it’s definitely much more faint than expected! Get it together, Wendy!

This isn’t the first time Wendy has referenced Carrie’s face on her show. When Carrie first confirmed the extent of her injuries at the beginning of 2018, the host speculated that she was actually recovering from a face lift! GASP! This time, around, Wendy admitted that that didn’t seem to be the case, but she definitely has some Carrie Underwood trivia to brush up on!