‘Southern Charm’s Craig Conover: It Was ‘Tough’ To Film Season 5 After Breaking Up With Naomie

Are you ready to go back to Charleston? ‘Southern Charm’ season 5 premieres April 5, and HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Craig Conover about life post-breakup, the Kathryn/Thomas drama, and more!

Southern Charm is back after almost 9 months. Season 5 premieres April 5 at 9 p.m. on Bravo. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with star Craig Conover ahead of the premiere to talk about the new season, what he’s up to these days, and more. He teased that it’s a “roller coaster of a ride.”

When the show returns, Craig and Naomie Olindo are no longer together. The couple split in Sept. 2018 after almost 3 years together. Craig admitted that life after their breakup wasn’t easy because he was constantly around her. They have the same friends, after all! Craig is dating now, and he’s really happy with where he’s at in life. Check out our full Q&A below!

We’re at season 5 now, how does this season compare to the seasons before it?

Craig Conover: After every year, I’m like, there’s nothing left. What could possibly happen that could be any different? Unless Thomas is impregnating someone new or something like that. But that hasn’t happened. But something always changes. The last two years, Naomie and I were living together, and it looked like we were going to move into this house together and, of course, that doesn’t happen. We break up, and I move out and buy a new house. Then my roommate from college moves in with me, so like all of this happens. It’s a complete fresh start. This year, it’s a battle of the sexes. Like, it really is like The Real World/Road Rules stuff. Everyone is single and broken up. Naomie and I are broken up, Austen and Chelsea hadn’t talked in months before Shep’s party, JD and Liz separated, Danni’s engagement fell through. Then it just shows the kind of ways that everyone copes. It’s really neat because the guys get along really well this year, and I think the girls do, too. It’ll show us trying to get each other through our breakups, and I’m sure the girls were doing the same. It just shows a different side of us. It’s more vulnerable, but it’s angry and sad. It’s weird because it’s dark and some of us are the most sad that we’ve ever been, but at the same time, the most happy. Everyone’s themselves again. We’re free and almost like reborn.

You and Naomie broke up, so was it difficult to explore those issues while filming?

Craig Conover: Yes. That’s what my roommate always jokes about. He’s like, “I’m a little jealous of you, but I’m glad I don’t have to see my ex-girlfriend every week.” It was tough because we are in the same friend group, and Charleston’s not that big. My separations in the past with people were pretty clean and sharp. When we were done, we were done. We didn’t talk anymore. We didn’t see each other anymore. With Naomie and I and Charleston, it’s very tough because we’re always around each other, so it takes a certain amount of time to pass before you’re able to be able to be around each other and not get into the problems that you were facing. It was definitely interesting. I thought we were going to get back together. Obviously doesn’t happen because she posts her whole life on social media, so I guess people already know that. I think you see another side of her. I protected her a lot for 2 years. It’s pretty interesting. Austen at one point is like, “Maybe Craig wasn’t making all that stuff up.” I get yelled at a lot this year.

Are you dating now?

Craig Conover: Yeah, I’m happy. I’m not getting into anything serious anytime soon, but I’ve met some people that remind me of what it felt like to be with someone that you’re happy with or someone that’s nice to you. Cameran’s like my biggest fan. Any picture that I post online, she’ll say something absurd and it gets 1,500 likes. I remember when I first left, I saw her and she said, “Man, I haven’t seen this person in 2 or 3 years.” She says that she can see I’m back to my old self and very happy, so it’s good. Fortunately, no one did anything bad between Naomie and I. I think that helped a lot. No one stepped out on each other or cheated or anything, so there was no anger other than the fact that we couldn’t make it work. Obviously, we wished things were different, but we had to accept reality that it wasn’t going to work out.

Your relationship with Naomie isn’t the only relationship drama this season. There’s the Kathryn/Thomas drama. From what we’ve seen in the trailer, do you think Kathryn is justified in her reaction?

Craig Conover: Oh, yeah. We go on a trip together this year, and it’s nice because Kathryn really gets to show everyone how far she’s come. If you were even the slightest bit intoxicated when someone says the things Ashley says to her on this trip, there’s absolutely zero chance that you don’t react. Kathryn is able to act like an adult and stay composed. Everyone else stands up for her, and I was really proud of her because you can see she’s really striving to do better. She makes huge leaps and bounds with the agreement she has with Thomas. Obviously, after a while, you can only take so much.

Do you think Ashley’s it for Thomas?

Craig Conover: No. I want what’s best for Thomas, and if he is happy with her, then great. But if he’s not, then I hope he’s able to do what I did and accept reality and move on. You’ll see this season that all of us have our own opinions.

You and Shep have had your ups and downs over the past few seasons. Are you guys in a good place this year?

Craig Conover: Yes. Fortunately, we get along a lot better this year. He’s very supportive throughout the breakup. With me, he kind of tailors his style of support for pushing me to become the best Craig I can become instead of being so critical. He saw how it affected me with Naomie. He really turns it into a supporting, encouraging style of approach. I think we have some spats, but we’re very close. We hang out way more than we have in prior years. We see each other a lot. I’m happy for him. Everyone’s just rooting for each other.

Congratulations on passing the South Carolina bar. What are you up to these days?

Craig Conover: That was one of the coolest days. I was extremely proud that day. Fortunately, my parents got to come down. We had a special ceremony. I just feel like my wings have been unclipped, and I can finally be the full me and reach my full potential. I’m going to hopefully start putting in some hours at the legal clinic in Charleston and just do 20 or 30 hours pro bono hours every week. I like to help people. It’ll be a good way to get my feet wet. I’m going back to Haiti to put in another well outside of town next to our orphanage, so I’m excited about that. I’m just trying to keep myself busy with healthy stuff.

Are you still sewing?

Craig Conover: Yeah, I really like doing it. We have a throw pillow line coming out and a lifestyle brand called Flawed Creation. It’s basically about accepting your flaws because that’s basically what makes you who you are. It’s just about accepting those differences and realizing that’s what makes you cool. People would have made fun of me for sewing in high school, but in reality, it’s kind of what helped me become who I became.